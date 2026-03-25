Middle East conflict: Iran rejects US' ceasefire proposal, lays out five conditions to end war, says report

Iran on Wednesday (local time) rejected the proposal from the US that was aimed at halting the war in the Middle East, insisting that a ceasefire will only take place on the Islamic Republic's terms and timeline, PressTV reported.

The development comes hours after Pakistan transmitted America's 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran. The report, citing an official, said that Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of when the war will end.

The official said, "Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," and added that Tehran's resolve to continue its defense and inflict "heavy blows" on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.

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US pursuing negotiations through various channels The Iranian official also suggested that Washington is now pursuing negotiations with Tehran via several diplomatic channels and putting forward proposals that the Islamic Republic sees as "excessive" and disconnected from the reality of Washington's failure on the field.

Drawing parallels between the previous two rounds of negotiations held in 2025, the official termed them as "deceptive" and added that in both instances, the US had no intention of engaging in a meaningful dialogue and eventually carried out military aggression against Iran.

Tehran has instead viewed the latest outreach, conveyed through a friendly regional intermediary, Pakistan, as a tactic aimed at escalating tensions, and has rejected it outright.

Iran's conditions to end the war To end the war, the Iranian official laid out five specific conditions, following which the Islamic Republic would agree to end the war

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1. A full cessation of what it describes as the enemy’s acts of aggression and targeted killings.

2. The creation of firm, enforceable measures to ensure the conflict is not imposed again on the Islamic Republic.

3. Clear assurances and defined arrangements for compensation, including war damages and reparations.

4. A comprehensive end to hostilities across all fronts, covering every resistance group involved in the region.

5. Recognition of Iran’s sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz as an inherent legal right, seen as essential to ensuring the other side upholds its commitments.



Conditions in addition to previous demands: Official

The official noted that these demands are in addition to the previous ones, made during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, which took place days before the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

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Additionally, the Islamic Republic has conveyed to all intermediaries that a ceasefire will depend upon the acceptance of all of its conditions. The official has said that no talks will take place before that, and added that Iran’s defensive operations will continue until those conditions are fulfilled.

He further emphasised that the timeline for ending the conflict rests with Tehran, not with US President Donald Trump.

Trump wants a ceasefire? On Monday, after a three-week-long war, Trump announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran, citing "very good and productive" conversations with the Iranian officials, a claim which was rejected by the Islamic Republic. However, despite announcing a halt, the US deployed its troops in the Middle East, while Iran and Israel continued with their wave of missile attacks.

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On Tuesday, media reports suggested that Pakistan has suggested Islamabad as a possible venue for negotiations. Hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed leaders from both sides, Trump posted a screenshot of his tweet on his Truth Social account, a move that many believed to be a nod to the talks.

The conflict in the Middle East has plunged the region into a wider military confrontation, with Tehran attacking US bases in the region, along with targeting Israeli infrastructure.