US-Iran war: Trump claims military targets on Kharg Island ‘obliterated', issues fresh warning over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that US forces had carried out “one of the most powerful bombing runs in the history of the Middle East”, with the Iran's “crown jewel”—Kharg Island—as its target.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island (sic)," wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

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Asserting that American weapons were "the most powerful and sophisticated" in the world, Trump said he had "chosen NOT to wipe out" the oil infrastructure on the island "for reasons of decency".

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump warned.

Kharg Island, located roughly 30 kilometres off the Iranian mainland, handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, reported AFP citing a recent JPMorgan note.

"A direct strike would immediately halt the bulk of Iran's crude exports, likely triggering severe retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz or against regional energy infrastructure," the news agency quoted JPMorgan as saying.

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'Nothing they can do' Trump's warning to Iran did not stop there --- the US President emphasized how he, in his first term, had "rebuilt" the US military into the "the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World (sic)".

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!," Trump said.

Following up on his earlier assertions, Trump said that Iran "will NEVER" have a nuclear weapon, "nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!"

"Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!," Trump said.

Minutes later, in a separate post, Trump said, "Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!"

The US President did not elaborate on his last post.

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CENTCOM says B-2 bombers on mission Hours before Trump announced the strikes on Kharg Island, the US Central Command shared a video showing B-2 stealth bombers taking off in the dead of the night to carry out attacks under Operation Epic Fury, which was launched on 28 February.

The B-2 bombers' mission, the US CENTCOM said, was to deliver “long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future.”

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About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.