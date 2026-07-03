US-Iran war news LIVE: Araghchi slams US over security dialogue meet, says 'outsiders cannot even protect themselves'

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US CENTCOM after the latter convened a regional security conference in Bahrain. He rejected the notion that intervention from the West brings stability to West Asia and added that Iranian armed forces have proved that outsiders can't even protect themselves. Araghchi called for peace in the region and said that it can only be sustained without any outside interference.

Iran warns oil tankers to use approved routes in Hormuz

A week after the US and Iran violated the ceasefire and traded strikes after a cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran has once again issued a warning to oil tankers transiting the strategic waterway. The Islamic Republic's joint military command on Thursday (local time) said that all oil tankers transiting through Hormuz must use the approved routes or face a “forceful response,” a move that is likely to stir up tensions again over a waterway crucial for international energy supplies. The AP reported that while there was no clarity on why a fresh warning was issued, the US military's statement noted that "leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the strait," which could have irked Tehran.

The Iranian statement said, "Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels."

Tehran prepares to bury Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Islamic Republic's ruling clerics are now preparing for days of mass funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a show of public devotion to the country and proof that its revolutionary fervour is still burning strong. Khamenei was killed by US and Israeli airstrikes in late February, on the first day of the war. His funeral events will begin over the weekend in Tehran, with mass processions planned next week in Qom and Mashhad and ceremonies in Iraq.

Lebanon refuses to yield even a single inch of territory to Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday defended negotiations with Israel, saying that they were not a betrayal and added that he would not surrender "a single inch of Lebanon's territory." His remarks came after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the military would remain "until further notice" in what it describes as "security zones" in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Aoun said that negotiations with Israel are not "treason but a diplomatic war without unnecessary bloodshed."