US-Iran war LIVE updates: US halts nightly strikes on Iran as Houthis and Saudis clash amid escalating conflict

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States has reportedly paused its strikes on Iran after carrying them out for nearly two weeks, as skirmishes between Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia intensified. The move has raised fresh questions over US President Donald Trump's strategy in the war. Iran-backed Houthis, the Islamist militant group based in Yemen, said on Saturday (local time) that they fired missiles and drones at facilities linked to oil giant Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port cities of Jizan and Yanbu. However, there was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi government or Aramco. Emergency warnings were briefly issued but were later withdrawn.

Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attacks vessel in Caspian Sea

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, warning Kyiv of potential retaliatory consequences and asserting that Tehran will "not hesitate to defend its national interests and security" under international law. According to state media, the strike occurred early Saturday, triggering an explosion aboard the ship that killed one and injured another. Denouncing the action as a direct breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, Iran characterised the strike as "an act of aggression" designed to destabilise the broader region. Tehran's condemnation came after an official confirmation from Kyiv regarding a series of long-range strikes attacking Russian military logistics and supply chains, including maritime operations in the Caspian Sea.

IRGC warns Britain it could become a target if it backs the US

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson on Saturday (local time) warned Britain that it could become a target if it decides to extend support to the US in the ongoing war. The spokesperson said any country, including Britain and Gulf states, that backed the U.S. in a conflict would be considered a legitimate target, adding that US bombers had recently used British airfields.

Iran says it sold $18 billion of oil during war and ceasefire

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said Iran sold $11.5 billion worth of oil during the war and a further $6.5 billion during a ceasefire, when lower risks to tanker traffic helped increase exports and enabled the sale of part of around 100 million barrels of stored crude oil and gas condensate.

Zelenskyy claims Russia providing satellite intel to Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russia, during his evening address, of providing satellite intelligence to Iran to facilitate strikes on US military outposts and Gulf state facilities, while also revealing that Moscow is preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops to bolster its forces.

In his most detailed warning, shared on X, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has tracked active Russian satellite surveillance over US military bases and Gulf state infrastructure, which he said is subsequently passed to Iran.