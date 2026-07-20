US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says US military hitting Iran 'very hard' as another personnel is killed in Iraq

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the US military is hitting Iran 'very hard' to honour the service members who were killed in Jordan on 17 July. He made these remarks while addressing reporters and said, "We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the, probably three, it's probably three great patriots." The US President's remarks came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it recovered the remains of a military personnel following the "Iranian attack" in Jordan and separately mentioned that an American service member was killed in Iraq.

Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain, says interior ministry

Bahrain's interior ministry on Monday (local time) said that air raid sirens were sounded in the country, as the United States and Iran traded new strikes. In a statement on X, the interior ministry said, "The siren has been sounded," and added that citizens and residents were advised to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. The US Embassy in the capital Manama said it "has information to suggest that Iran may seek to target unspecified locations in central Manama". Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, has been targeted by Iran in recent days. Kuwait and Bahrain, which host US military installations, have borne the brunt of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbours since hostilities resumed this month despite a ceasefire and memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

US launches more airstrikes against Iran

Early Monday, the US announced more airstrikes targeting Iran after announcing the death of another American service member, while Iran fired missiles toward Jordan that risked widening the conflict into neighboring Israel. The two sides have slowly inched closer to all-out war after the interim deal meant to permanently end the conflict has collapsed, while shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.

Earlier, the US military said its strikes targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to retaliate for the killing of troops in Jordan. One service member was missing after that attack, and the military's new statement said “unidentified remains” were found Sunday and were being examined. Since the war began, 17 US service members have been killed.

UKMTO says another ship caught fire in Hormuz near Oman

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday said that a ship caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman coastline. The agency issued a warning about the fire, but noted that it remains unclear what started the blaze. The development comes as the US military has been encouraging vessels to use a route near Oman to transit the arterial waterway, which is at the center of the negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The Islamic Republic has responded with attacks targeting those vessels, insisting it must have control over the crucial waterway through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded once passed in peacetime.