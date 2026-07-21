US-Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia condemns maritime blockade threat by Houthis; rebel group warns of escalation

US-Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned what it called allegations by Iran-backed Houthis that the kingdom was besieging the Yemeni people, after the rebel group announced it would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.
UKMTO says tanker struck off Oman coast
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime agency, on Monday (local time) said that an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker off the coast of Oman as both the US and Iran trade strikes over control of the Strait of Hormuz. The maritime agency said that it "received multiple reports that a tanker... has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the incident occurred eight nautical miles (15 kilometres) northeast of Limah, Oman.
IRGC targets US base in Kuwait
After Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the US-Iran conflict had morphed into a "full-scale war," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday it had targeted a US base in Kuwait with missiles. State media IRNA quoted the army's public relations official and said, "The army's ground forces targeted the HIMARS missile systems of the US terrorist army stationed at the Arifjan base in Kuwait with surface-to-surface missiles." It added, "HIMARS is a mobile missile system with the ability to move quickly against ground targets, which, when targeted, causes damage to the offensive and defensive layers and reduces the enemy's missile power in aggressive crimes."
Trump says Iran will pay for deaths of US soldiers
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) vowed that Iran "will pay" for killing three soldiers in Jordan, despite mediators pushing for a new truce as the Middle East war widens further. In a social media post, he wrote, "Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!” His remarks came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the military began the latest round of airstrikes around 4 p.m. ET on Monday, marking the 10th consecutive day of attacks. Previously, Tehran said that mediators were in touch with proposals to ease hostilities after more than a week of worsening clashes. Tensions remain high, and the conflict looked set to expand further after Tehran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen threatened to blockade Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.
US gas prices back up to an average of $4 a gallon again
US gas prices, on Monday (local time), jumped back to $4 a gallon on average, following Washington's latest fighting with Iran, which renews strain on the flow of fuel worldwide. According to motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now just above the $4 mark. That's about 13 cents more expensive than it was a week ago, and far higher than where prices at the pump stood at this time last year, when American drivers could fill up for about $3.14 a gallon on average.
Groups representing victims of Iranian-linked terrorism urged the US not to release any money to Tehran, underscoring the political risks for President Donald Trump of fulfilling a key demand under a possible peace deal, Bloomberg reported.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) vowed that Iran "will pay" for killing three soldiers in Jordan, despite mediators pushing for a new truce as the Middle East war widens further. In a social media post, he wrote, "Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!” His remarks came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the military began the latest round of airstrikes around 4 p.m. ET on Monday, marking the 10th consecutive day of attacks.
After Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the US-Iran conflict had morphed into a "full-scale war," Iran's army said early Tuesday it had targeted a US base in Kuwait with missiles. State media IRNA quoted the army's public relations official and said, “The army's ground forces targeted the HIMARS missile systems of the US terrorist army stationed at the Arifjan base in Kuwait with surface-to-surface missiles.”
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime agency, on Monday (local time) said that an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker off the coast of Oman as both the US and Iran trade strikes over control of the Strait of Hormuz. The maritime agency said that it "received multiple reports that a tanker... has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the incident occurred eight nautical miles (15 kilometres) northeast of Limah, Oman.
Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned what it called allegations by Iran-backed Houthis that the kingdom was besieging the Yemeni people, after the rebel group announced it would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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