US-Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia condemns maritime blockade threat by Houthis; rebel group warns of escalation

US-Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned what it called allegations by Iran-backed Houthis that the kingdom was besieging the Yemeni people, after the rebel group announced it would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.

UKMTO says tanker struck off Oman coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime agency, on Monday (local time) said that an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker off the coast of Oman as both the US and Iran trade strikes over control of the Strait of Hormuz. The maritime agency said that it "received multiple reports that a tanker... has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the incident occurred eight nautical miles (15 kilometres) northeast of Limah, Oman.

IRGC targets US base in Kuwait

After Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the US-Iran conflict had morphed into a "full-scale war," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday it had targeted a US base in Kuwait with missiles. State media IRNA quoted the army's public relations official and said, "The army's ground forces targeted the HIMARS missile systems of the US terrorist army stationed at the Arifjan base in Kuwait with surface-to-surface missiles." It added, "HIMARS is a mobile missile system with the ability to move quickly against ground targets, which, when targeted, causes damage to the offensive and defensive layers and reduces the enemy's missile power in aggressive crimes."

Trump says Iran will pay for deaths of US soldiers

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) vowed that Iran "will pay" for killing three soldiers in Jordan, despite mediators pushing for a new truce as the Middle East war widens further. In a social media post, he wrote, "Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!” His remarks came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the military began the latest round of airstrikes around 4 p.m. ET on Monday, marking the 10th consecutive day of attacks. Previously, Tehran said that mediators were in touch with proposals to ease hostilities after more than a week of worsening clashes. Tensions remain high, and the conflict looked set to expand further after Tehran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen threatened to blockade Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

US gas prices back up to an average of $4 a gallon again

US gas prices, on Monday (local time), jumped back to $4 a gallon on average, following Washington's latest fighting with Iran, which renews strain on the flow of fuel worldwide. According to motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now just above the $4 mark. That's about 13 cents more expensive than it was a week ago, and far higher than where prices at the pump stood at this time last year, when American drivers could fill up for about $3.14 a gallon on average.