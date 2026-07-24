US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says US will use frozen Iranian funds to pay for damage to ships as Washington resumes strikes

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that damage to ships and cargo would be paid for using frozen Iranian funds after new strikes by Houthi rebels in Yemen further strained global energy flows. In a social media post, he said, "From this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession and controls.” He added, "These damages may be very substantial, but this is the fair and equitable thing to do." In the last few days, the US President has been escalating threats against Iran after the two sides have clashed numerous times over the past two weeks. However, the conflict has been further escalated after the Iran-backed Houthis struck two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea.

US forces resume strikes against Iran

On Thursday (local time), the US Central Command announced that it resumed strikes against Iranian military targets. This marks the 13th consecutive night of strikes by Washington against Tehran. In a post on X, Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote that the strikes come to "diminish threats" from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to commercial shipping. The post further said, "U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET today. This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed at holding Iran accountable and diminishing threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."

Brent soars past $100 as Middle East supply risks mount

Brent crude traded above $100 a barrel after Houthi attacks on tankers in the Red Sea opened a new front in the Middle East conflict, while Trump threatened to extend US strikes on Iran. The global benchmark soared past triple digits on Thursday for the first time in two months, with futures up roughly 14 per cent this week. West Texas Intermediate traded near $92. Trump threatened “major military punishment” for both Iran and the Houthis in the event of further attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, and told Axios he is considering a 'massive attack' on the Islamic Republic.

US House rebukes Trump over Iran war, votes again to end conflict

The US House of Representatives called on the US President to halt the war in Iran for the second time as a handful of Republicans crossed their own leadership to support the measure. The resolution passed Thursday on a 214-to-208 vote with four Republicans in support. The House in June approved a similar resolution with the backing of the same four GOP defectors, Thomas Massie, Warren Davidson, Brian Fitzpatrick and Tom Barrett.