US Iran War News LIVE: West Asia tense as Iran attacks US fleet in Bahrain in response to American strikes

Iran US War News LIVE: The United States has carried out multiple strikes in at least three regions of Iran after its Apache helicopter was allegedly downed in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, June 9. Multiple explosions have been heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping lane. There has been no report of any casualties due to the US strikes on Iran. As America struck Iran at multiple locations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has vowed to respond to the US strikes, saying Iran will leave “no attack or threat unanswered”. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.

After a number of explosions, the Iranian media now reports that the situation is now calm in southern part of the country. Justifying the strikes on Iran, the US Central Command said that the strikes were “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

Earlier, Trump had said in a post on Truth Social that it was Iran that had shot down the Apache helicopter and the US must, “of necessity, respond to the attack.”

The latest attack on Iranian territory after a series of strikes by Israel not only shatters the ceasefire, but also dents the ongoing peace deal negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war in West Asia. Trump had earlier said that the talks were making progress and that a concrete outcome could be reached within the next two to three days. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.