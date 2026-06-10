US Iran War News LIVE: West Asia tense as Iran attacks US fleet in Bahrain in response to American strikes

Iran US War News LIVE: The United States has carried out multiple strikes in at least three regions of Iran after its Apache helicopter was allegedly downed in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, June 9. Multiple explosions have been heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping lane. There has been no report of any casualties due to the US strikes on Iran. As America struck Iran at multiple locations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has vowed to respond to the US strikes, saying Iran will leave “no attack or threat unanswered”. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.
After a number of explosions, the Iranian media now reports that the situation is now calm in southern part of the country. Justifying the strikes on Iran, the US Central Command said that the strikes were “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”
Earlier, Trump had said in a post on Truth Social that it was Iran that had shot down the Apache helicopter and the US must, “of necessity, respond to the attack.”
The latest attack on Iranian territory after a series of strikes by Israel not only shatters the ceasefire, but also dents the ongoing peace deal negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war in West Asia. Trump had earlier said that the talks were making progress and that a concrete outcome could be reached within the next two to three days. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.
Iran US War News LIVE: Iran has reportedly launched ballistic missiles towards US bases in the Gulf.
Mint couldn't independently verify the report.
Iran US War News LIVE: Explosions have been heard in Kuwait, Bahrain, Emirates, and northern Iraq as per local social media reports as Iran prepares to target the United States after strikes in southern Iran.
The American strikes come after an Apache helicopter was downed in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran US War News LIVE: After hitting multiple targets in southern Iran, the US military now says that the US forces have completed their strikes against Iran.
Iran US War News LIVE: More explosions have been heard in Qeshm island in southern Iran as US continues its strikes.
Iran, in response, has targeted US assets in Bahrain.
Iran US War News LIVE: Iran's revolutionary guards have said that they have attacked US 5th fleet stationed in Bahrain with drones after the US struck regions in southern Iran earlier today.
Iran US War News LIVE: The fragile calm that had been hanging by a thread was shattered after the United States launched strikes on targets in Iran, further complicating efforts by both sides to negotiate an end to the West Asia conflict.
As America struck Iran, Tehran has warned of retaliation. "Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi said.
Since the US and Israel began striking Iran on February 28, the war has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices around the world and made many basics, including food, more expensive.
Officials have been unable to turn the April ceasefire into a deal to permanently end the conflict, particularly as Israel intensifies and expands its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.
Iran US War News LIVE: Trump said earlier in a social media post that Iran had shot down the aircraft while it was on patrol over the strait and declared that the US "must, of necessity, respond to this attack".
He said, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.