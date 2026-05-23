US-Iran News LIVE: Not reached a turning point, says Tehran after Pak army chief Asim Munir's visit

US-Iran News LIVE: Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday, as diplomacy to end the Middle East war gathered pace and Iran considered the latest peace proposal even as US media reported Washington was potentially considering new strikes on the Islamic republic.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei cautioned that the visit did not mean "we have reached a turning point or a decisive situation" with "deep and extensive" disagreements remaining, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier voiced hope of progress toward ending the war, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has led to competing blockades around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, roiling the global economy and pushing up energy prices.

Weeks of negotiations since an April 8 ceasefire — including historic face-to-face talks hosted by Islamabad — have still not produced a permanent agreement or restored full access to the strait, through which a fifth of global oil shipments normally pass.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would miss his son's wedding this weekend due to "circumstances pertaining to government", as US news outlets Axios and CBS News reported the White House was considering strikes, although both added a final decision had not been made yet.

Pakistan's military said Field Marshal Asim Munir had "arrived in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts".

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was engaged in the diplomatic process despite what he called "repeated betrayals of diplomacy" by the US and "military aggression against Iran", according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

"Despite its strong suspicion of the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran has entered this diplomatic process with a responsible approach and with all seriousness and is striving to reach a reasonable and fair result," Araghchi said.