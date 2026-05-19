US Iran War News LIVE: Oil declines after trump says he called off Iran strike

US Iran War News LIVE: US extends sanctions relief for Russian oil already at sea by 30 days

The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions on Russian oil already at sea, according to an official statement.

The US Department of Treasury issued an order on Monday extending the waiver from sanctions on Russian oil stranded at sea on or before April 17 through June 17.

Earlier, the US had granted an exemption from sanctions to India for buying Russian oil for a month beginning March 5. A few days later, a similar waiver was extended to several other countries, which ended on April 11.