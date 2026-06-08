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US Iran War News LIVE: Iran embassy trolls Israel showing bombing on video - ‘you said all were intercepted’

US Iran War News LIVE: Catch US Iran War News LIVE Updates as Israel yet again targets some parts in Iran, defying Donald Trump's directive to observe restraint.

Written By Chanchal
Updated8 Jun 2026, 10:23:26 AM IST
US Iran War News LIVE: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre
US Iran War News LIVE: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre(AFP)

US Iran War News LIVE: As the war in the West Asia entered its 100th day, Iran and Israel yet again traded missile attacks, endangering the United States-brokered ceasefire that has ensured peace in the region. Israel has struck at least three cities of Iran, according to Iranian state TV. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.

The Israeli barrage was tit-for-tat action against Iran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties. Iran had launched a series of missiles toward Israel after the latter attacked southern Beirut. Tehran has insisted any peace deal that is expected to permanently end the war must also halt the parallel conflict in Lebanon.

Since the start of the hostilities in the West Asian region, Israel has pursued a campaign against the Iran-backed movement Hezbollah in Lebanon. Due to constinuous Israeli attacks, Iran has warned that any new attacks on Beirut would trigger a “full-scale resumption” of hostilities. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.

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8 Jun 2026, 10:23:24 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Iran sends second wave of missiles at Israel

US Iran War News LIVE: The Israeli military said it had identified a second wave of missiles launched from Iran after the first strikes hours ago. Israel said that its defensive systems were working to intercept them.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said.

8 Jun 2026, 10:15:03 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Democratic lawmaker says Israel's attacks on Iran humiliated Trump

US Iran War News LIVE: US lawmaker Chris Murphy has said that Israel targeting Iran has humiliated Donald Trump. “This war has been humiliating for Trump and American power generally. And when Trump announces he is going to call Netanyahu and tell him not to retaliate, and within hours Netanyahu retaliates, the humiliation just compounds,” Murphy wrote on X.

8 Jun 2026, 10:09:51 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Iran embassy trolls Israel showing bombing - ‘You said all missiles intercepted’

Iranian embassy in South Africa has trolled Israel after the latter said that all incoming missiles were intercepted by the Israeli defence systems. It said, “you said that all the missiles were intercepted."

8 Jun 2026, 09:56:24 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missiles

US Iran War News LIVE: Not just Iran, Yemen, too, is also reportedly launching attacks on Israel. Tel Aviv has reportedly activated its air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen.

8 Jun 2026, 09:51:23 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Explosion heard over Jerusalem

US Iran War News LIVE: AFP has reported explosion over Jerusalem hours after Israel also launched airstrikes at Iran. The Israeli army wrote on Telegram it had "identified missiles launched from Iran" and was working to intercept the threat.

8 Jun 2026, 09:37:12 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Trump says ‘going to call Bibi right now’ as Israel attacks Iran

US Iran War News LIVE: After Israel attacked Iran, Trump sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he's going to 'call Bibi right now’.

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly said.

8 Jun 2026, 09:34:16 AM IST

US Iran War News LIVE: Iran closes airspace around Imam Khomeini International Airport

US Iran War News LIVE: Iran has closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, country's main airfield, after Israeli attack.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has meanwhile said that Israel carried out attacks on targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles.

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HomeNewsWorldUS Iran War News LIVE: Iran embassy trolls Israel showing bombing on video - ‘you said all were intercepted’

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