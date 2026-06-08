US Iran War News LIVE: Iran embassy trolls Israel showing bombing on video - ‘you said all were intercepted’

US Iran War News LIVE: As the war in the West Asia entered its 100th day, Iran and Israel yet again traded missile attacks, endangering the United States-brokered ceasefire that has ensured peace in the region. Israel has struck at least three cities of Iran, according to Iranian state TV. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.

The Israeli barrage was tit-for-tat action against Iran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties. Iran had launched a series of missiles toward Israel after the latter attacked southern Beirut. Tehran has insisted any peace deal that is expected to permanently end the war must also halt the parallel conflict in Lebanon.

Since the start of the hostilities in the West Asian region, Israel has pursued a campaign against the Iran-backed movement Hezbollah in Lebanon. Due to constinuous Israeli attacks, Iran has warned that any new attacks on Beirut would trigger a “full-scale resumption” of hostilities. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.