US Iran War News LIVE: Iran embassy trolls Israel showing bombing on video - ‘you said all were intercepted’

US Iran War News LIVE: As the war in the West Asia entered its 100th day, Iran and Israel yet again traded missile attacks, endangering the United States-brokered ceasefire that has ensured peace in the region. Israel has struck at least three cities of Iran, according to Iranian state TV. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.
The Israeli barrage was tit-for-tat action against Iran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties. Iran had launched a series of missiles toward Israel after the latter attacked southern Beirut. Tehran has insisted any peace deal that is expected to permanently end the war must also halt the parallel conflict in Lebanon.
Since the start of the hostilities in the West Asian region, Israel has pursued a campaign against the Iran-backed movement Hezbollah in Lebanon. Due to constinuous Israeli attacks, Iran has warned that any new attacks on Beirut would trigger a “full-scale resumption” of hostilities. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.
US Iran War News LIVE: The Israeli military said it had identified a second wave of missiles launched from Iran after the first strikes hours ago. Israel said that its defensive systems were working to intercept them.
“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said.
US Iran War News LIVE: US lawmaker Chris Murphy has said that Israel targeting Iran has humiliated Donald Trump. “This war has been humiliating for Trump and American power generally. And when Trump announces he is going to call Netanyahu and tell him not to retaliate, and within hours Netanyahu retaliates, the humiliation just compounds,” Murphy wrote on X.
Iranian embassy in South Africa has trolled Israel after the latter said that all incoming missiles were intercepted by the Israeli defence systems. It said, “you said that all the missiles were intercepted."
US Iran War News LIVE: Not just Iran, Yemen, too, is also reportedly launching attacks on Israel. Tel Aviv has reportedly activated its air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen.
US Iran War News LIVE: AFP has reported explosion over Jerusalem hours after Israel also launched airstrikes at Iran. The Israeli army wrote on Telegram it had "identified missiles launched from Iran" and was working to intercept the threat.
US Iran War News LIVE: After Israel attacked Iran, Trump sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he's going to 'call Bibi right now’.
“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly said.
US Iran War News LIVE: Iran has closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, country's main airfield, after Israeli attack.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has meanwhile said that Israel carried out attacks on targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles.