US-Iran news LIVE: Will Tehran and Washington end 106-day war, sign peace deal today? Trump shares Hormuz opening date

US-Iran news LIVE: Hopes are high over signing of Pakistan-brokered US-Iran peace deal today as the war enters 107th day. After 67 days of ceasefire, it finally seems that both nations have arrived at a consensus since US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed the next day, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Trump shares Hormuz opening date

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."

Suggesting that the United States has managed to persuade Iran to dismantle their nuclear program, he added, "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”

Iran's President hails nation's unity

This statement came minutes after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian took to X to hail Iran's unite in difficult times and wrote, “The war once again proved that, beyond any taste or perspective, whenever our dear Iran is at stake, we are one nation, one clenched fist, and one beating heart.”

Shehbaz Sharif announces date of closure of peace deal

The first announcement about date of closure of peace deal was made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to Shehbaz Sharif's statement, the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing of the agreement on Sunday which would be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.

Donald Trump's post came hours after Shehbaz Sharif on X stated, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.”

This was followed by another post in which Shehbaz Sharif said that he had a “warm and cordial telephone conversation” with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani over the latest developments in the landmark peace deal.

Iran dismisses reports of Sunday signing of peace deal

However, none of Iran's officials confirmed a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned against commenting on the exact timing of the signing, Reuters reported. Suggesting the possibility of deal closure “in the coming days”, he said, “It will not be tomorrow.”

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