US-Iran news LIVE: Will Tehran and Washington end 106-day war, sign peace deal today? Trump shares Hormuz opening date

US-Iran news LIVE: Hopes are high over signing of Pakistan-brokered US-Iran peace deal today as the war enters 107th day. After 67 days of ceasefire, it finally seems that both nations have arrived at a consensus since US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed the next day, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."
Suggesting that the United States has managed to persuade Iran to dismantle their nuclear program, he added, "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”
This statement came minutes after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian took to X to hail Iran's unite in difficult times and wrote, “The war once again proved that, beyond any taste or perspective, whenever our dear Iran is at stake, we are one nation, one clenched fist, and one beating heart.”
The first announcement about date of closure of peace deal was made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to Shehbaz Sharif's statement, the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing of the agreement on Sunday which would be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.
Donald Trump's post came hours after Shehbaz Sharif on X stated, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.”
This was followed by another post in which Shehbaz Sharif said that he had a “warm and cordial telephone conversation” with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani over the latest developments in the landmark peace deal.
However, none of Iran's officials confirmed a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned against commenting on the exact timing of the signing, Reuters reported. Suggesting the possibility of deal closure “in the coming days”, he said, “It will not be tomorrow.”
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US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning for Iran in case peace deal isn't closed today. Threatening Tehran of ‘ultimate alternative’, in a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”
US President Donald Trump posted on social media on Saturday that the peace deal with Iran was slated to be signed on 14 June, on his 80th birthday. Following the signing of the deal, the Strait of Hormuz would open for all, he declared. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” the post said.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iran does not want a nuclear weapon as he shared the date for signing of peace deal.
In a social media post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now."
He added, "My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”
US forces redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled 9 since they imposed blockage over the Strait of Hormuz to control movement of Iranian ships. In a post on X, CENTCOM stated, “An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship transits the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade against Iran. As of June 13, CENTCOM forces have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled 9 to ensure compliance.”
US Central Command in its latest update on blockade of Iranian vessels in Strait of Hormuz said, “Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) perform maintenance on MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters, keeping them mission-ready as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran.”
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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