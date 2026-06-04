US Iran War News LIVE: Trump faces setback as House backs Iran war resolution; declares ‘won’t resume war unless…'

US Iran War News LIVE: In a huge setback for Donald Trump, the Republican-majority House has passed a resolution to limit the President's powers in Iran. The vote polled was 215 to 208 with some Republicans – Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky – voting in favour of the resolution, reflecting the unease among some Republicans over Trump’s handling of the Iran war. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.
What does the resolution do?
The Iran war resolution directs Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Iran unless Congress declares war or authorises the use of military force. Donald Trump has, meanwhile, declared that he would not resume the Iran-US war unless the US troops are killed in any Iranian strike.
Israel, Lebanon talk peace
In a major boost to efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region and ending the war in Iran, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire if Hezbollah also agrees to stop hostilities. “Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed that they have no hostile intent toward one another and committed to continuing direct negotiations to build confidence, resolve all outstanding issues, and work toward a comprehensive agreement between the two countries,” the statement said.
Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates.
US Iran War News LIVE: The value of dollar went up to near a two-month high after the Gulf reported fresh hostilities with oil prices going even higher. Iran targeted Kuwait on Wednesday, damaging its airport that killed one, with the US military responding with strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.
The euro stood at $1.1604, and the British pound traded at $1.3424, both largely flat so far in Asia.
US Iran War News LIVE: Trump and Netanyahu had discussed Lebanon strikes over a phone call during which, the US President called the Israeli prime minister “crazy”. After the call, Israel dropped its plans to raid Beirut.
Now Trump has confirmed that he did call Netanyahu crazy on the phone call that involved expletives, saying he was “a little bit perturbed”.
“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” Trump said.
US Iran War News LIVE: As Donald Trump assures real progress in the Iran peace talks, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said “no tangible progress” has so far been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war.
In contrast with the downbeat Iranian remarks, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism again, telling reporters at the White House "it could happen...over the weekend."
"I hear the negotiation itself is going very well actually," Trump said.
US Iran War News LIVE: Ending uncertainty over his next move amid peace negotiations with Iran, Donald Trump has told his aides that he will not resume the war with Iran unless Tehran attacks the US troops, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.
The clarification comes as the House passed a resolution to to limit the President's powers in Iran.
For now, the vote is largely symbolic, as legislation must pass the Senate as well as the House to become effective, and there is debate over whether war powers resolutions would be constitutional even if they are approved by Congress.
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