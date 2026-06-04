US Iran War News LIVE: Trump faces setback as House backs Iran war resolution; declares ‘won’t resume war unless…'

US Iran War News LIVE: In a huge setback for Donald Trump, the Republican-majority House has passed a resolution to limit the President's powers in Iran. The vote polled was 215 to 208 with some Republicans – Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky – voting in favour of the resolution, reflecting the unease among some Republicans over Trump’s handling of the Iran war. Stay tuned for US Iran War News LIVE Updates.

What does the resolution do?

The Iran war resolution directs Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Iran unless Congress declares war or authorises the use of military force. Donald Trump has, meanwhile, declared that he would not resume the Iran-US war unless the US troops are killed in any Iranian strike.

Israel, Lebanon talk peace

In a major boost to efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region and ending the war in Iran, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire if Hezbollah also agrees to stop hostilities. “Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed that they have no hostile intent toward one another and committed to continuing direct negotiations to build confidence, resolve all outstanding issues, and work toward a comprehensive agreement between the two countries,” the statement said.

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