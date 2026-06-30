US-Iran war news LIVE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Qatar, says report

US-Iran war news LIVE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly travelling to Doha, Qatar, as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran continues against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions.

Citing two US officials, CNN reported that Witkoff is en route to the Qatari capital. However, it remains unclear whether he is travelling alongside Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Iran has denied reports that it has any negotiations with the United States scheduled, rejecting speculation that its delegation's visit to Qatar is connected to talks with US officials.

Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, according to Fars News Agency, that “there are no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days”. He also clarified that the visit of the Iranian delegation to Qatar is solely intended to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), particularly Article 11, and is unrelated to the travel of US representatives to Doha.

Baghaei further stated that discussions on a comprehensive or final agreement have not yet begun. He explained that, under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, formal negotiations can only commence after the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 has started and is continuing.

He noted that these provisions are designed as confidence-building measures that must be put into effect before broader negotiations can move forward. Article 11 specifically requires the United States to ensure Iran has full access to its frozen or restricted funds through mutually agreed procedures and to provide the necessary licences and authorisations to facilitate that access.

White House announcement

Meanwhile, the White House announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, are scheduled to travel to Doha on Tuesday for discussions with Iranian officials. The talks come as diplomatic efforts continue following recent tensions and military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the meeting was arranged following a request from Iran. She said President Trump remains committed to advancing the peace process and has encouraged Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington as technical discussions continue under the framework of the 14-point MoU aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, Trump also claimed that Iran had sought a meeting with the United States after the recent military escalation and said talks would take place in Doha on Tuesday. However, Iranian officials have maintained that no technical meetings with the US are scheduled this week.

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