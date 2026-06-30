US-Iran war news LIVE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Qatar, says report

US-Iran war news LIVE: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly travelling to Doha, Qatar, as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran continues against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions.
Citing two US officials, CNN reported that Witkoff is en route to the Qatari capital. However, it remains unclear whether he is travelling alongside Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Iran has denied reports that it has any negotiations with the United States scheduled, rejecting speculation that its delegation's visit to Qatar is connected to talks with US officials.
Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, according to Fars News Agency, that “there are no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days”. He also clarified that the visit of the Iranian delegation to Qatar is solely intended to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), particularly Article 11, and is unrelated to the travel of US representatives to Doha.
Baghaei further stated that discussions on a comprehensive or final agreement have not yet begun. He explained that, under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, formal negotiations can only commence after the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 has started and is continuing.
He noted that these provisions are designed as confidence-building measures that must be put into effect before broader negotiations can move forward. Article 11 specifically requires the United States to ensure Iran has full access to its frozen or restricted funds through mutually agreed procedures and to provide the necessary licences and authorisations to facilitate that access.
Meanwhile, the White House announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, are scheduled to travel to Doha on Tuesday for discussions with Iranian officials. The talks come as diplomatic efforts continue following recent tensions and military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the meeting was arranged following a request from Iran. She said President Trump remains committed to advancing the peace process and has encouraged Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington as technical discussions continue under the framework of the 14-point MoU aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.
Earlier in the day, Trump also claimed that Iran had sought a meeting with the United States after the recent military escalation and said talks would take place in Doha on Tuesday. However, Iranian officials have maintained that no technical meetings with the US are scheduled this week.
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian mentioned Iran would honour its commitments if the United States reciprocates, while cautioning that Tehran would respond firmly to threats.
In a post on X on Monday, Pezeshkian said, "Mutual understanding is a two-way street. If the American party adheres to the agreement, we will also fulfil our commitments."
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly travelling to Doha, Qatar, as diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran continues against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions.
Citing two US officials, CNN reported that Witkoff is en route to the Qatari capital. However, it remains unclear whether he is travelling alongside Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Japan's factory output rose in May, suggesting manufacturers were able to withstand the impact of the conflict involving Iran, as per Bloomberg.
Industrial production increased 0.5% from the previous month, according to data released by the Industry Ministry on Tuesday, slightly below economists' expectations of a 0.6% rise. On an annual basis, however, output declined 1.7%, compared with forecasts of a 1.2% increase.
Separate government figures showed that Japan's labour market remained resilient, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 2.5% in May.
Oil prices advanced ahead of the anticipated US-Iran talks in Doha, as mixed messages from Washington and Tehran fuelled uncertainty over the next stage of negotiations aimed at ending the four-month conflict, as per Bloomberg.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded near $70 a barrel after gaining 2.2% on Monday, while Brent crude settled close to $73 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would continue overseeing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz if Oman chose not to participate in the arrangement. His remarks underscored ongoing differences over the future management of the strategically important waterway.
Speaking at the White House during an executive order signing, President Trump expressed immense confidence in the US geopolitical position, stating that global oil prices had stabilised and fallen after the brief maritime conflict.
"There'll be a meeting on that tomorrow in Doha... we'll see how that goes. But we're doing very well on that front. The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not; we're going to find out," President Trump stated. He explicitly defined the baseline objective of the encounter:
"It's really very simple, it's the denuclearisation of Iran. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that, in all fairness."
According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar is to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a series of fresh attacks from both sides over control of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks.
Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue.
Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday's planned meeting.