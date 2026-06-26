US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says frozen Iranian assets will fund purchases of US farm goods

US-Iran war news LIVE: President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States plans to use Iranian assets frozen under US sanctions to purchase wheat, soybeans and corn from American farmers.

Iran-backed Hezbollah on Thursday alleged a "flagrant" ceasefire breach by Israel, stating it carried out a drone and killed three civilians in southern Lebanon. The group mentioned the strike was a "direct attack" on "civilians," while Israel had earlier said it had killed fighters from Hezbollah ranks.

US-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, which had been expected to conclude on Thursday, have been extended by another day, the State Department stated.

UN maritime agency halts Strait of Hormuz ship evacuations over security concerns

Yesterday, the United Nations suspended its evacuation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the British military reported that a vessel was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman. The International Maritime Organisation said evacuations would remain on hold until it could verify safety guarantees for ships awaiting passage and others operating in the region.

Rubio dismisses Strait of Hormuz tolls

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Washington remains committed to negotiating an end to the conflict with Iran but will not accept any agreement that allows Tehran to impose fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as per Bloomberg.

"You can call it a toll, you can call it a fee, whatever you want to call it — it’s a game of semantics,” Rubio stated.

Speaking in Bahrain at the end of his Gulf tour, Rubio dismissed the distinction between tolls and service charges, saying any such requirement would be unacceptable. He warned that allowing Iran to charge vessels could encourage other countries to do the same, disrupting global maritime trade.

His remarks came as confusion persisted in the Strait of Hormuz despite US assurances that the key shipping route remains open. A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile on Thursday, while several cargo ships reportedly altered course before entering the strait.

Rubio's comments followed reports that Iran and Oman were exploring a framework to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, including the costs of maritime operations. The proposal raised concerns in Washington and among Gulf allies over the possibility of transit fees.

Trump said a day earlier that he would dismiss any agreement with Iran containing shipping or service charges. Rubio later said Oman had clarified during Gulf Cooperation Council talks that it opposed such fees and had backed a joint US-GCC statement rejecting tolls or attempts to control navigation through the strategic waterway.

Rubio's visit to Bahrain concluded a three-day tour aimed at assuring Gulf partners that their security concerns would be reflected in any future agreement with Tehran.