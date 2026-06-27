US-Iran war news Live: Tehran launches retaliatory strikes on US sites in Gulf, warns ‘if aggression is repeated, our…'

US-Iran war news Live: Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday that they had launched attacks on US military sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian territory, according to state television.
Earlier, the US military said it had carried out strikes against targets inside Iran after blaming Tehran for a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The United States launched military strikes against Iran on Friday after accusing Tehran of carrying out a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Both countries claimed the other had violated the ceasefire agreement reached the previous week.
According to US Central Command, the operation targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar installations, and a US official confirmed that the mission had ended. Iran reported that a projectile hit the area near a pier in Sirik, southern Iran, and stated that its naval forces retaliated by attacking US military positions in the region, as per Reuters.
Tehran also declared that it would maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf nations against supporting Washington following Thursday's attack on a cargo ship near Oman's coast. US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the incident, calling it a breach of the ceasefire reached the previous week.
In its statement announcing strikes, US Central Command stated, "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire.” It described "a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM mentioned.
Meanwhile, there were signs of diplomatic progress as Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The deal outlines Hezbollah's disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon as initial steps, although its implementation remains uncertain because Hezbollah has said it will not comply.
The US State Department released the text of the agreement that was finalised earlier in Washington, DC, reported Al Jazeera.
According to the second provision of the agreement, the governments of Israel and Lebanon “commit to a reciprocal, sequences process” under which the Lebanese military “will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory”.
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US Vice President JD Vance said a communication channel had been established between Washington and Tehran to help manage tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as per Al Jazeera.
However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected the claim, stating that no such communication line exists and that none would be established.
With both sides now engaged in military action, attention has shifted to efforts to prevent further escalation. The IRGC has warned that if similar attacks are carried out again, Iran's response would be broader and more severe.
Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire.
He took to X and said, "The US attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore."
Tom Fletcher mentioned the UN has “six asks” as Lebanon continues to go through a “grave humanitarian crisis” amid months of Israeli military attacks.
They comprise a “sustained and extended de-escalation” and unhindered humanitarian access to those requiring assistance in the country, the United Nations humanitarian aid chief wrote in a social media post.
Fletcher also noted there must be “safe, voluntary and dignified returns” for Lebanese families who have been displaced by the war.
The US State Department released the text of the agreement that was finalised earlier in Washington, DC, reported Al Jazeera.
According to the second provision of the agreement, the governments of Israel and Lebanon “commit to a reciprocal, sequences process” under which the Lebanese military “will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory”.
The agreement states that this process depends on “the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure, enabling the [Israeli army] to progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory”.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon focussed on ensuring "lasting peace and security".
The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon's Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh thanked the leaders for hosting the talks.
"This was a long and difficult meeting. We are grateful to the host and to the two delegations for their cooperation during these talks. This milestone was made possible through the leadership of President Aoun, the tenacity of Prime Minister Salam, the resilience of Ambassador Karam, and the patriotism of the Lebanese armed forces. Thank you all so much," she said.
Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter noted that they have advanced a historical and important process forward.
"Your excellencies, ambassadors, Mr. Secretary, I want to first express my appreciation to Secretary Rubio and his incredible team. Under his leadership, we've advanced President Trump's vision of peace and security, of peace through strength. We've advanced a historical and important process forward. In my opening remarks four days ago, I expressed concern that this train was running off the tracks, that Iran and its proxies wanted a train wreck. Well, with a lot of hard work under your leadership, Dan, together with Secretary Rubio and his entire staff, indefatigable team, we've put the train back on the tracks and it's running in the right direction," he said.
— ANI
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday that they had launched attacks on US military sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian territory, according to state television.
Earlier, the US military said it had carried out strikes against targets inside Iran after blaming Tehran for a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said, as per a post by state TV on Telegram.
US Vice President JD Vance, who was previously regarded as cautious about American involvement in Iran but has since become a leading figure in the Trump administration's handling of the conflict, stated that the United States has complied with the ceasefire agreement, formally referred to as a memorandum of understanding.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance said on X.