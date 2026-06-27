US-Iran war news Live: Tehran launches retaliatory strikes on US sites in Gulf, warns ‘if aggression is repeated, our…'

US-Iran war news Live: Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday that they had launched attacks on US military sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian territory, according to state television.

Earlier, the US military said it had carried out strikes against targets inside Iran after blaming Tehran for a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US strikes Iran

The United States launched military strikes against Iran on Friday after accusing Tehran of carrying out a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Both countries claimed the other had violated the ceasefire agreement reached the previous week.

According to US Central Command, the operation targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar installations, and a US official confirmed that the mission had ended. Iran reported that a projectile hit the area near a pier in Sirik, southern Iran, and stated that its naval forces retaliated by attacking US military positions in the region, as per Reuters.

Tehran also declared that it would maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf nations against supporting Washington following Thursday's attack on a cargo ship near Oman's coast. US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the incident, calling it a breach of the ceasefire reached the previous week.

In its statement announcing strikes, US Central Command stated, "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire.” It described "a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM mentioned.

Israel-Lebanon agreement

Meanwhile, there were signs of diplomatic progress as Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The deal outlines Hezbollah's disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon as initial steps, although its implementation remains uncertain because Hezbollah has said it will not comply.

The US State Department released the text of the agreement that was finalised earlier in Washington, DC, reported Al Jazeera.

According to the second provision of the agreement, the governments of Israel and Lebanon “commit to a reciprocal, sequences process” under which the Lebanese military “will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory”.

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