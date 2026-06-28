US-Iran war news LIVE: Explosive drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq, says report

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States launched another wave of strikes on multiple targets in Iran on Saturday, as both countries exchanged fresh attacks over the weekend and accused each other of violating the ceasefire that forms the basis of ongoing peace negotiations.
The latest US strikes followed Tehran's attack on a container ship on Thursday. Although Washington responded with airstrikes on Friday, Iran retaliated on Saturday by targeting another vessel transporting Qatari oil. "Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to," the US military's Central Command said in a statement posted on X.
According to the military, the strikes targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense positions, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities, as per Bloomberg.
The continued exchange of attacks marked a third consecutive day of fighting, raising concerns that efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels could be delayed. Negotiations on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict are scheduled to resume on Monday.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran said on Saturday that it had launched strikes against US positions in the Persian Gulf after American forces attacked its missile storage sites and radar installations on Friday. Those earlier US operations came in response to an Iranian drone strike on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. An unnamed US official told CNN after the strikes that the military action did not amount to a return to full-scale combat operations at this stage.
"Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue," US Central Command said. "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."
Bahrain mentioned that Iranian drones targeted the country on Saturday morning, while another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck, increasing tensions despite the interim US-Iran peace agreement reached earlier this month.
According to Bahrain's foreign ministry, several Iranian drones targeted the kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, early Saturday, state-run BNA reported. Iran has repeatedly targeted Bahrain and other Gulf nations hosting US military bases and thousands of American troops since the conflict involving the United States and Israel began in late February.
Separately, a British naval monitoring group reported that a tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. However, vessel-tracking data indicated that several commercial ships continued using the waterway on Saturday morning.
The Joint Maritime Information Center elevated the security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to "substantial" on Saturday and issued a warning covering a large section of the normal shipping route because of the potential presence of naval mines. It also announced that the Omani transit route recommended by Western navies had been widened to accommodate two-way vessel traffic.
Meanwhile, Tehran and Washington continued to blame one another for breaching the ceasefire. In a statement issued on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry described the US strikes as "an explicit violation of the first paragraph of the Memorandum of Understanding" signed by both countries earlier this month. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also claimed responsibility for retaliatory strikes against US sites, although it did not identify the locations.
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An explosive-laden drone struck a camp used by an Iranian Kurdish opposition group north of Erbil in Iraq, security sources told Reuters on Saturday. The sources said there were no casualties because the camp had been evacuated before the attack.
Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, mentioned Iran also hit US infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain.
He stated, "We conducted a joint operation with missiles and drones targeting 8 US military sites and infrastructure at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. We are in charge of traffic arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, and will deal more firmly with violating vessels than before. Any breach of the ceasefire will be met with a harsh response and will lead to the suspension of all understandings."
US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US had “honored” the deal.
“If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he said on X.
Bahrain said it had been targeted by Iran and a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was struck on Saturday afternoon as Tehran and Washington traded accusations that the other had violated the ceasefire.
That came after Iran claimed on Saturday that it had targeted US sites in the Persian Gulf following US strikes on Iranian missile storage and radar installations on Friday. Those were in response to an Iranian drone attack on a container ship in Hormuz on Thursday.
The back-and-forth threatens to unravel the fragile detente that had largely ended fighting in the Middle East, though an unnamed US official told CNN after the US strikes that they didn’t constitute a return to major combat operations for now.
– Bloomberg
“Situation with Iran still unfolding,” a US official said, according to Reuters.
"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," US Central Command said. "US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku," the text of the post raed.
Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, mentioned that Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Fiqar took to X and stated that violation of ceasefire will be met with a crushing response.
"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."
– ANI
The US military announced on Saturday that it had carried out strikes on 10 targets in Iran under the direction of President Donald Trump, extending a series of attacks that have put additional strain on the fragile ceasefire, as per AP.
In a post on social media, US Central Command said American military aircraft struck Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities” after a merchant vessel was attacked early Saturday. The command later clarified that the operation targeted 10 Iranian military sites at multiple locations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.