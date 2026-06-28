US-Iran war news LIVE: Explosive drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq, says report

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States launched another wave of strikes on multiple targets in Iran on Saturday, as both countries exchanged fresh attacks over the weekend and accused each other of violating the ceasefire that forms the basis of ongoing peace negotiations.

The latest US strikes followed Tehran's attack on a container ship on Thursday. Although Washington responded with airstrikes on Friday, Iran retaliated on Saturday by targeting another vessel transporting Qatari oil. "Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to," the US military's Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

According to the military, the strikes targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defense positions, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities, as per Bloomberg.

The continued exchange of attacks marked a third consecutive day of fighting, raising concerns that efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels could be delayed. Negotiations on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict are scheduled to resume on Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran said on Saturday that it had launched strikes against US positions in the Persian Gulf after American forces attacked its missile storage sites and radar installations on Friday. Those earlier US operations came in response to an Iranian drone strike on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. An unnamed US official told CNN after the strikes that the military action did not amount to a return to full-scale combat operations at this stage.

"Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue," US Central Command said. "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

Iran's drone attack on Bahrain

Bahrain mentioned that Iranian drones targeted the country on Saturday morning, while another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck, increasing tensions despite the interim US-Iran peace agreement reached earlier this month.

According to Bahrain's foreign ministry, several Iranian drones targeted the kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, early Saturday, state-run BNA reported. Iran has repeatedly targeted Bahrain and other Gulf nations hosting US military bases and thousands of American troops since the conflict involving the United States and Israel began in late February.

Tanker hit while passing Hormuz

Separately, a British naval monitoring group reported that a tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. However, vessel-tracking data indicated that several commercial ships continued using the waterway on Saturday morning.

The Joint Maritime Information Center elevated the security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to "substantial" on Saturday and issued a warning covering a large section of the normal shipping route because of the potential presence of naval mines. It also announced that the Omani transit route recommended by Western navies had been widened to accommodate two-way vessel traffic.

US and Iran trade accusations

Meanwhile, Tehran and Washington continued to blame one another for breaching the ceasefire. In a statement issued on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry described the US strikes as "an explicit violation of the first paragraph of the Memorandum of Understanding" signed by both countries earlier this month. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also claimed responsibility for retaliatory strikes against US sites, although it did not identify the locations.

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