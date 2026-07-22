US Iran war news LIVE: US strikes Iran for 11th consecutive night, Iran warns of wider conflict if Pickaxe attacked

The US military said it launched an 11th night of strikes on Iran Wednesday as the two countries vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command did not immediately reveal the targets being struck in the latest wave, which comes after Trump telegraphed that strikes would be intensifying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iranian officials "want to desperately meet. And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”

Trump said the US would soon target the area near Pickaxe Mountain — a fortified underground site near one of Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment facilities.

In response, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that the US has issued threats to strike Iran's nuclear facilities and other critical installations.

"It is made clear that should the invading and terrorist forces of that nation take such a step, it will be regarded as an escalation of conflict across the region. In that event, all US assets, along with those of its allies and backers, will be subject to a decisive strike by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces," the IRNA news agency said in a series of posts on X.

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