US Iran war news LIVE: US strikes Iran for 11th consecutive night, Iran warns of wider conflict if Pickaxe attacked

The US military said it launched an 11th night of strikes on Iran Wednesday as the two countries vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command did not immediately reveal the targets being struck in the latest wave, which comes after Trump telegraphed that strikes would be intensifying.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iranian officials "want to desperately meet. And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”
Trump said the US would soon target the area near Pickaxe Mountain — a fortified underground site near one of Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment facilities.
In response, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that the US has issued threats to strike Iran's nuclear facilities and other critical installations.
"It is made clear that should the invading and terrorist forces of that nation take such a step, it will be regarded as an escalation of conflict across the region. In that event, all US assets, along with those of its allies and backers, will be subject to a decisive strike by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces," the IRNA news agency said in a series of posts on X.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the lates updates on the US-Iran war:
Multiple explosions heard around Tabriz. The exact site and cause remain unclear at this time. Updates will follow shortly, IRNA reported.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday that air defense activity was heard in western, eastern and northeastern parts of Tehran, Iran International reported.
Iran warned Tuesday that a US attack on Pickaxe Mountain would widen the war and trigger broader strikes on Washington’s regional allies, after Trump said the nuclear site would be targeted “pretty soon.”
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that its forces began striking military targets in Iran for the 11th consecutive night. CENTCOM said on X the strikes were aimed at continuing to degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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