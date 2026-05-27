US Iran War News LIVE: Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US - Is peace deal close?

US Iran War News LIVE: As the United States carried out strikes in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, Tehran reacted by calling them a gross violation of ceasefire, endangering and complicating efforts to bring the war to a close. While Iran has called it a violation of the ceasefire, America said the strikes were conducted in self-defence, targeting missile sites and boats attempting to lay mines.
After the strikes, the Revolutionary Guards have warned that they reserved the right to retaliate to the US strikes. They said air defense units had downed a US drone and fired at another drone and a fighter jet which they said had entered Iranian airspace over the Gulf region.
Apart from reopening of the Strait of Hormoz, Iranian media reported that the country's negotiators had been pushing for the memorandum to include the release of billions of dollars of frozen assets to get the Iranian economy back on the track. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates here.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: As the United States and Iran engage in peace talks while America also launches strikes on Tehran in what it calls “self-defence”, Iran Guards official has said that there is “low” possibility of a renewed war with the United States.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump will meet with his Cabinet today to discuss the peace deal negotiations between the US and Iran which they have circled around for past few weeks. The negotiators from both countries met in Doha to discuss the deal but there has been no agreement so far.
As he prepares to huddle with his top aides, Trump is projecting confidence that he's closing in on a deal that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and provide him a credible argument that Iran's nuclear capability has been diminished enough to declare victory, winding down a conflict that's been politically unpopular for Republicans.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: Israel has again started to bombard the Palestinian territory. Israel said Wednesday it had killed the new head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: Tabriz International Airport in northwestern Iran, which had shut its operations after the US strikes in February, is due to reopen today.
US Iran War News LIVE Updates: Israel has started to pound Lebanon with more than 120 air strikes reported on just Tuesday, May 26, in one of the heaviest days in terms of air strikes. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the operations in Lebanon will be intensified.
Lebanese security sources told Reuters that Israeli strikes had hit across southern and eastern Lebanon on Tuesday.
Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes in recent hours had killed 31 people and wounded 40, state news agency NNA reported early on Wednesday.
It said 14 people were killed in the town of Burj al-Shamali in southern Lebanon, including two children and three women.