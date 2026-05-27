US Iran War News LIVE: Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US - Is peace deal close?

US Iran War News LIVE: As the United States carried out strikes in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, Tehran reacted by calling them a gross violation of ceasefire, endangering and complicating efforts to bring the war to a close. While Iran has called it a violation of the ceasefire, America said the strikes were conducted in self-defence, targeting missile sites and boats attempting to lay mines.

After the strikes, the Revolutionary Guards have warned that they reserved the right to retaliate to the US strikes. They said air defense units had downed a US drone and fired at another drone and a fighter jet which they said had entered Iranian airspace over the Gulf region.

Apart from reopening of the Strait of Hormoz, Iranian media reported that the country's negotiators had been pushing for the memorandum to include the release of billions of dollars of frozen assets to get the Iranian economy back on the track. Track US Iran War News LIVE Updates here.