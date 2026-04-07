Trump says 'whole civilization will die tonight' as Iran deadline nears

“A whole civilization will die tonight” — US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Tuesday as his deadline to reach a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz nears end.

In a fresh post on TRUTH social media, Trump said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." He said he don’t want that to happen, “but it probably will”.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” Trump wrote on TRUTH.

The US President added, "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Trump's 48-hour deadline Last week, US President Donald Trump had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," was Trump's ominous weekend warning.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!," he had added, setting the precise deadline for Iran to act.

Also Read | Trump is making China look like a safer bet for the world

On April 4, Trump reminded the Islamic Republic about the warning he had issued ten days ago. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he said.

Trump threatened Iran that “time is running out”. He added, “48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

That, Trumps warning expires tonight.

Will Trump extend his Hormuz deadline again? A senior Trump administration official told Axios, "If the president sees a deal is coming together, he'll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision."

If Trump extends the deadline, it would mark the fifth such extension given by the US president.

However, there's little optimism: a defence official said they were "skeptical" there would be any extension this time around, the outlet reported.

Iran rejects ceasefire deal Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer, news agency Associated Press reported.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard warned Tuesday it would "deprive the US and its allies of the region's oil and gas for years" if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to attack power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz doesn't open.

It also issued a new threat to the Gulf Arab states. "We have exercised great restraint and had considerations in choosing retaliatory targets, but from now on all these considerations have been removed," the warning read, as per news agency AP.