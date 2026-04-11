US-Iran war: Why is Tehran unable to open Strait of Hormuz to more shipping traffic? American officials reveal

Iran has not been able to safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz to increased shipping because it may not know the exact locations of all the naval mines it deployed and does not have the capability to fully clear them, US officials said, according to New York Times.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has cautioned that vessels about the risk of hitting sea mines, while Iranian media has published suggested safe passage routes. However, those routes are reportedly limited because the mines were laid in a disorganised way, and it is not known whether Iran kept complete records of their placement, officials said, noting that even where locations were recorded, some mines may have shifted or drifted over time.

Iran reportedly deployed small boats to lay mines in the strait last month shortly after the United States and Israel began military actions against it. The combination of those mines and the threat of Iranian drone and missile strikes significantly reduced tanker and commercial traffic through the waterway, pushing up energy prices and giving Iran increased leverage during the conflict.

Iran kept a limited corridor open through the strait, allowing ships to pass if they paid a fee or toll, the NYT report noted.

US and Iran on Strait of Hormuz President Donald Trump, in a social media post on Tuesday about a temporary halt in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, stated that a two-week cease-fire would depend on the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The following day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait would remain open to shipping, but only “with due consideration of technical limitations.” US officials interpreted his reference to technical limitations as an acknowledgment that Iran cannot quickly locate or clear the naval mines it has deployed, the report said.

US-Iran talks in Islamabad A US delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to hold talks with Iranian officials, aiming to reinforce a fragile ceasefire and work toward a lasting resolution to the conflict. This is the first meeting of its kind since the war began over a month ago.

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However, the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire still faces challenges as discussions begin Saturday. Clashes continue between Israel and Hezbollah along southern Lebanon’s border, and Iran has set preconditions for negotiations.

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The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, reached Islamabad early Saturday. He stated on X that talks would only proceed if Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Lebanon and releases frozen Iranian assets.