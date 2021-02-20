Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US is poised to beat China’s V-shaped recovery, JPMorgan says
JPMorgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley would benefit most from changes to post-crisis banking rules proposed by Donald Trump’s administration, with pre-tax profit jumping 22%. Photo: Bloomberg

US is poised to beat China’s V-shaped recovery, JPMorgan says

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Indications of resilience in global industry, a surge in American retail spending, along with fiscal stimulus around the world, especially from the Biden administration, point to higher growth in the US

The US recovery is accelerating, putting it on course to outperform China’s V-shaped rebound, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists.

The US recovery is accelerating, putting it on course to outperform China’s V-shaped rebound, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists.

Indications of resilience in global industry, a surge in American retail spending, along with fiscal stimulus around the world, especially from the Biden administration, point to higher growth in the U.S., according to projections from JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Gold smuggling covered in Customs Act provisions will not fall under ‘terrorist act’: Kerala HC

2 min read . 01:49 PM IST

All Delhi courts to resume physical hearing from 15 March

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

3-month gap between Oxford vaccine jabs provides better efficacy: Study

3 min read . 01:26 PM IST

Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Indications of resilience in global industry, a surge in American retail spending, along with fiscal stimulus around the world, especially from the Biden administration, point to higher growth in the U.S., according to projections from JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Gold smuggling covered in Customs Act provisions will not fall under ‘terrorist act’: Kerala HC

2 min read . 01:49 PM IST

All Delhi courts to resume physical hearing from 15 March

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

3-month gap between Oxford vaccine jabs provides better efficacy: Study

3 min read . 01:26 PM IST

Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We now expect the U.S. to outpace China, moving on a path that raises GDP well above its pre-crisis trajectory," the economists wrote in a note. “We expect a regional gap between the U.S. and China and the performance of the rest of EM to remain large for some time to come."

The alignment of U.S. fiscal stimulus and rebound from Covid-19 in Europe will help bring a 7.6% surge in world GDP around mid-year, they said. While the U.S. picture looks particularly promising, recent high-frequency data in China indicates less slowing there than had been feared, they added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.