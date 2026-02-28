Full list of Middle East sites hit by explosions as Iran retaliates against US and Israel strikes

Tensions soared in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched preemptive strikes targeting Iran's military and naval forces, prompting Tehran to retaliate and attack US bases in the region, with explosions reported across several cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and others.

The development came days after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of "bad things" and asked it to agree to a deal regarding its nuclear program. Despite negotiations, the renewed military confrontation has thrown the region into one of its worst crises.

Here's a list of sites where explosions were heard: The Middle East's commercial hub, Dubai, reported a series of explosions on Saturday in areas like Downtown Dubai, where residents said they heard a "rumble and then a bang." Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, was evacuated minutes after explosions were heard just two kilometers away. Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's man-made island, reported a fire, which authorities later said was brought under control. The Sheikh Zayed Road area near Fairmont Dubai, Dubai Marina, and the Jebel Ali area were other sites that reported explosions, Hindustan Times reported.

In Bahrain, the country's envoy to the US confirmed attacks on "sites within the Kingdom." The attack was reportedly carried out by Iran against the US Fifth Fleet in retaliation for the strike in Tehran, The Washington Post reported, confirming videos that showed explosions.

The UAE said it intercepted Iranian missiles on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, adding that it reserves the right to respond to the attacks. Abu Dhabi residents reported loud explosions in the capital, which houses a US military base. According to a Hindustan Times report, several Abu Dhabi residents also claimed they received a phone alert advising them to shelter in the nearest building they considered secure.

Al Jazeera, citing Syrian state media, reported a missile explosion that killed four people and injured several others in the industrial area of Suwayda; however, the source of the missile was not confirmed.

In Doha, an Al Jazeera correspondent reported that, in the last few hours, at least a dozen explosions were heard, the majority of which sounded like Patriot air defence missiles intercepting Iranian missiles.

According to news agency AFP, multiple loud explosions were also reported in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, shortly after the US air base in Bahrain and Qatar were attacked.

IDF says 500 targets hit in Iran According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that over 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft struck 500 targets in Iran on Saturday night (local time) and termed it the largest aerial attack ever conducted by Israeli forces. The report added that the first wave hit what appeared to be dozens of radar installations and anti-aircraft defence systems, especially in regions of Iran closer to Israel and around Tehran.