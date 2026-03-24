Middle East war: Donald Trump shifts blame to Pete Hegseth for Iran strike; can Pakistan broker peace? 7 key updates

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) appeared to have shifted the narrative around the ongoing war with Iran, hinting that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was among the first few to voice support for a military action against Tehran.
Trump, who spoke at a roundtable in Tennessee, said, “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, ‘Let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon’.” Hegseth was sitting next to Trump.
1. Recounting deliberations, the US President said he consulted senior officials before the decision to strike Iran was finalised. "I called Pete, I called General Caine, I called a lot of our great people … and I said, 'Let’s talk. We got a problem in the Middle East… they’re very close to having a nuclear weapon," he noted.
2. Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a TRT World report suggested that Pakistan is now positioning itself as a lead mediator, trying to bring peace and broker a deal between the US and Iran. Media reports also suggest that Islamabad is likely to host a summit later this week, and could potentially bring together the US Vice President and the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for negotiations.
3. On Monday, Trump announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran, citing “very good and productive conversations”. However, Iranian media reported that strikes continued on Tuesday as Tehran rejected US talks. According to Tasnim news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched strikes targeting American and Israeli targets. In the early hours of 24 March, the IRGC announced that it had carried out the 78th wave of retaliatory strikes during Operation True Promise 4.
4. Israel, on Monday, said the country's air force carried out a “wide wave of airstrikes” targeting Tehran's regime infrastructure. The wave of strikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv would continue to target Iran and Lebanon, after he had a telephonic conversation with Trump, the BBC reported.
5. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of the ‘current state of insecurity’ in the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to his South Korean counterpart, Araghchi referred to the ongoing military aggression in the Islamic Republic, adding that the current situation in the region and the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz are a direct result of the illegal attacks by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran.
6. On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's commitment to regional stability and cooperation. The talks also included discussions on their bilateral relations and the consequences of the "illegal war." During his phone call, Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran did not initiate the war, adding that the “aggressive enemy, without any reason, logic, or legal basis, committed military aggression against Iran during nuclear negotiations, targeting Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.”
7. On Tuesday, crude oil prices moved up, driven by fresh supply worries after Iran rejected claims of talks with the US aimed at resolving the Gulf conflict. The denial stood in contrast to remarks by Trump, who had suggested a potential agreement was near.
Brent crude climbed to around $104 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose nearly 4%. The gains came after prices had plunged more than 10% in the previous session.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.