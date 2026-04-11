US Iran War LIVE: Iranian delegates reach Islamabad for talks with US, ‘have goodwill but no trust’

US–Iran War LIVE: Ongoing clashes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

US Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

Iran's delegation led by Iranian Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad for ceasefire talks with the United States.

Official sources say the Islamabad talks will cover sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance, while he left for Pakistan, told reporters, "We're going to try to have a positive negotiation,"

However Bagher said, “Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise. They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust.”

Iran's parliament speaker demanded a truce in Lebanon and the release of his country's blocked assets on Friday as Vance warned Tehran not to "play" Washington in talks scheduled to start in Pakistan.

Trump said that Iran has "no cards" in upcoming talks with the United States, apart from its effective stranglehold on the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping channel

In a separate interview, he noted US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if the talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal. "We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart," the Post quoted Trump as saying.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said Israel refused to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah but agreed to begin formal peace talks with the Lebanese government.

Lebanon's presidency said Friday a meeting will be held at the US State Department on Tuesday "to discuss declaring a ceasefire and the start date for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices," according to a statement.