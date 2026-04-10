US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran doing ‘very poor job’ of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be questioning how effective the ceasefire halting the Iran war really is.

Iran-US War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!” The post came after Trump posted earlier that "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei sid, "We did not seek war and we do not want it," adding "But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting with Tehran's ally Hezbollah, AFP reported. The strait’s de facto closure has caused oil prices to skyrocket — affecting the cost of gasoline, food and other basics far beyond the Middle East. The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard, was around $98 Thursday, up about 35% since the war began, AP reported. Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 300 people were killed and more than 1,100 wounded Wednesday by Israeli strikes on central Beirut and other areas of Lebanon that Israel said targeted Hezbollah, which joined the war in support of Tehran. Early Friday morning, Israel’s military said it struck approximately 10 launchers in Lebanon that had fired rockets toward northern Israel on Thursday.

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