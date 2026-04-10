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US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran doing ‘very poor job’ of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: The White House supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal, but says that Trump opposes Iran's military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships, AP reported.

Mausam Jha
Updated10 Apr 2026, 06:12:44 AM IST
US President Donald Trump during a prime-time address to the nation in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump during a prime-time address to the nation in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be questioning how effective the ceasefire halting the Iran war really is.

Iran-US War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!” The post came after Trump posted earlier that "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"
  2. Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei sid, "We did not seek war and we do not want it," adding "But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting with Tehran's ally Hezbollah, AFP reported.
  3. The strait’s de facto closure has caused oil prices to skyrocket — affecting the cost of gasoline, food and other basics far beyond the Middle East. The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard, was around $98 Thursday, up about 35% since the war began, AP reported.
  4. Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 300 people were killed and more than 1,100 wounded Wednesday by Israeli strikes on central Beirut and other areas of Lebanon that Israel said targeted Hezbollah, which joined the war in support of Tehran.
  5. Early Friday morning, Israel’s military said it struck approximately 10 launchers in Lebanon that had fired rockets toward northern Israel on Thursday.

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10 Apr 2026, 06:12:40 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Kuwait says Iran and its proxies attacked it; Saudi Arabia says vital pipeline recently damaged

Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, as Saudi Arabia said recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom.

The statement from Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, carried by the state-run KUNA news agency, put new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of planned talks Saturday between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

10 Apr 2026, 05:52:03 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump ‘optimistic’ on Iran despite Israeli strikes on Lebanon

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was “very optimistic” about a deal with Iran, despite ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz jeopardizing efforts to secure a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Trump described Iran’s leaders as “much more reasonable” than their public comments would suggest in a phone interview with NBC News. The US president also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “going to low-key it” with Israeli strikes on Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, after the two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

10 Apr 2026, 05:49:33 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar denounces Pak Defence Minister's remarks

Israel has responded with fury to Pakistan Defence Minsiter Khawaja Asif's statement, denouncing Islamabad's mediation pitch and vowing to defend itself against "terrorists" who want Tel Aviv's destruction.

In a strong-worded response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar rebuked Pakistan over its Defence Minister's statement, calling jewish state "cancerous", which Sa'ar said is "calling for Israel's annihilation." (ANI)

10 Apr 2026, 05:47:34 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump warns Iran again, says ‘very poor…’

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!” The post came after Trump posted earlier that "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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