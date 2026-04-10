US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran doing ‘very poor job’ of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: What did Mojtaba Khamenei say?

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed that Iran will not let the US-Israel go "unpunished for their aggression" and demand compensation for the destruction and more control over the Strait of Hormuz during the negotiations talks in Islamabad.

Addressing the nation, Mojtaba Khamenei also declared victory in the West Asia conflict, hailing the people's and armed forces' courage to face the aggression.

"Today, and up to this point, it can boldly be said that you, the heroic nation of Iran, have been the definitive victor in this arena," Khamenei said in a statement attributed to him.

"By the permission of Almighty God, we will certainly not let the criminal aggressors go free. We will certainly demand compensation for every injury inflicted, blood money for the martyrs, and reparations for the disabled veterans of this war, and we will certainly advance the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage," he added.