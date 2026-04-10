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US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran doing ‘very poor job’ of allowing oil through Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: The White House supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal, but says that Trump opposes Iran's military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships, AP reported.

Mausam Jha
Updated10 Apr 2026, 06:15:13 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump during a prime-time address to the nation in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump during a prime-time address to the nation in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be questioning how effective the ceasefire halting the Iran war really is.

Iran-US War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!” The post came after Trump posted earlier that "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"
  2. Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei sid, "We did not seek war and we do not want it," adding "But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting with Tehran's ally Hezbollah, AFP reported.
  3. The strait’s de facto closure has caused oil prices to skyrocket — affecting the cost of gasoline, food and other basics far beyond the Middle East. The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard, was around $98 Thursday, up about 35% since the war began, AP reported.
  4. Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 300 people were killed and more than 1,100 wounded Wednesday by Israeli strikes on central Beirut and other areas of Lebanon that Israel said targeted Hezbollah, which joined the war in support of Tehran.
  5. Early Friday morning, Israel’s military said it struck approximately 10 launchers in Lebanon that had fired rockets toward northern Israel on Thursday.

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10 Apr 2026, 06:15:13 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: What did Mojtaba Khamenei say?

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed that Iran will not let the US-Israel go "unpunished for their aggression" and demand compensation for the destruction and more control over the Strait of Hormuz during the negotiations talks in Islamabad.

Addressing the nation, Mojtaba Khamenei also declared victory in the West Asia conflict, hailing the people's and armed forces' courage to face the aggression.

"Today, and up to this point, it can boldly be said that you, the heroic nation of Iran, have been the definitive victor in this arena," Khamenei said in a statement attributed to him.

"By the permission of Almighty God, we will certainly not let the criminal aggressors go free. We will certainly demand compensation for every injury inflicted, blood money for the martyrs, and reparations for the disabled veterans of this war, and we will certainly advance the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage," he added.

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10 Apr 2026, 06:12:40 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Kuwait says Iran and its proxies attacked it; Saudi Arabia says vital pipeline recently damaged

Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, as Saudi Arabia said recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom.

The statement from Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, carried by the state-run KUNA news agency, put new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of planned talks Saturday between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

10 Apr 2026, 05:52:03 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump ‘optimistic’ on Iran despite Israeli strikes on Lebanon

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was “very optimistic” about a deal with Iran, despite ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz jeopardizing efforts to secure a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Trump described Iran’s leaders as “much more reasonable” than their public comments would suggest in a phone interview with NBC News. The US president also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “going to low-key it” with Israeli strikes on Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, after the two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

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10 Apr 2026, 05:49:33 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar denounces Pak Defence Minister's remarks

Israel has responded with fury to Pakistan Defence Minsiter Khawaja Asif's statement, denouncing Islamabad's mediation pitch and vowing to defend itself against "terrorists" who want Tel Aviv's destruction.

In a strong-worded response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar rebuked Pakistan over its Defence Minister's statement, calling jewish state "cancerous", which Sa'ar said is "calling for Israel's annihilation." (ANI)

10 Apr 2026, 05:47:34 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump warns Iran again, says ‘very poor…’

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!” The post came after Trump posted earlier that "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

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