US-Iran war Highlights: Trump appears to extend Iran deadline in cryptic post

The war between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other is in its fifth week, and things appear to be escalating, with Iran downing two US jets and Donald Trump threatening to unleash "all hell" if Tehran fails to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump reminded Iran on Saturday, signalling that the conflict could escalate in the coming days in the absence of a truce deal.

Mahshahr petrochemical zone attacked

Trump's comments on Saturday came hours after Iran claimed that its Mahshahr petrochemical zone was hit by US-Israeli strikes, with Iranian media claiming that the attack killed five and injured 170.

The zone, also known as the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex, is one of Iran's main petrochemical hubs, producing more than 72 million tonnes of output annually.

Search ends for US pilot

The second pilot from the downed F-15 jet was rescued by US Special Forces, US Trump announced on Sunday. One of the two crew members had been rescued earlier.

Separately, Iran also downed an A-10 Warthog ground attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz, but its lone pilot was rescued shortly after.

Oil markets rattled

Amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, oil prices continue to show a strong upward trajectory, with the Brent crude benchmark hitting $109 on Saturday.

Brent crude was priced at around $72 a barrel prior to the start of the war, but has risen more than 50% since the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on 28 February, plunging the Middle East into chaos and prompting Iran to close off the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy trade.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with myriad consequences, from strikes on its energy infrastructure to threats of letting "all hell" loose, if Tehran does not open up the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also repeatedly requested help from allies in escorting ships through the crucial Strait, only to get snubbed.

Clock ticking

With Trump reminding Iranian leadership of his earlier deadline to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the clock is ticking, and it remains to be seen whether Iran gives in to US demands.

Follow this space for LIVE updates from the war between US-Israel and Iran.