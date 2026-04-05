US-Iran war Highlights: Trump appears to extend Iran deadline in cryptic post

The war between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other is in its fifth week, and things appear to be escalating, with Iran downing two US jets and Donald Trump threatening to unleash "all hell" if Tehran fails to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump reminded Iran on Saturday, signalling that the conflict could escalate in the coming days in the absence of a truce deal.
Mahshahr petrochemical zone attacked
Trump's comments on Saturday came hours after Iran claimed that its Mahshahr petrochemical zone was hit by US-Israeli strikes, with Iranian media claiming that the attack killed five and injured 170.
The zone, also known as the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex, is one of Iran's main petrochemical hubs, producing more than 72 million tonnes of output annually.
Search ends for US pilot
The second pilot from the downed F-15 jet was rescued by US Special Forces, US Trump announced on Sunday. One of the two crew members had been rescued earlier.
Separately, Iran also downed an A-10 Warthog ground attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz, but its lone pilot was rescued shortly after.
Oil markets rattled
Amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, oil prices continue to show a strong upward trajectory, with the Brent crude benchmark hitting $109 on Saturday.
Brent crude was priced at around $72 a barrel prior to the start of the war, but has risen more than 50% since the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on 28 February, plunging the Middle East into chaos and prompting Iran to close off the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy trade.
Since then, Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with myriad consequences, from strikes on its energy infrastructure to threats of letting "all hell" loose, if Tehran does not open up the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump has also repeatedly requested help from allies in escorting ships through the crucial Strait, only to get snubbed.
Clock ticking
With Trump reminding Iranian leadership of his earlier deadline to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the clock is ticking, and it remains to be seen whether Iran gives in to US demands.
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Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani urged the UN Security Council to act on a Bahrain draft proposal.
Russia, China, and France oppose key elements of the draft, including authorization to use force, and can veto resolutions.
The vote on the revised draft was delayed due to lack of consensus among council members.
Al-Zayani warned that the “window of opportunity is narrowing day by day.”
He said failure to act sends a dangerous signal that crucial global trade routes can be threatened without consequences.
“If they don’t come through, if they want to keep it closed, they’re going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country,” US President Trump told The Wall Street Journal.
Trump said, “I will let you know pretty soon. But we are in a position that’s very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they’re lucky, if they have a country.”
Four foreign nationals are injured — one Nepali, three Pakistani - from fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile hits Khor Fakkan port, United Arab Emirates.
One severely wounded and hospitalized; three sustained mild to moderate injuries.
Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed recent threats by Donald Trump as “reckless.”
Qalibaf said targeting civilian infrastructure would amount to war crimes and warned the US would gain nothing from such actions.
He urged an immediate de-escalation, calling for an end to what he described as a “dangerous game.”
The remarks came in response to Trump's threats to strike power plants and bridges if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 24 hours, setting a new cutoff time.
“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian presidency, stated on Sunday via the social platform X that the strategic waterway will only be reopened if part of the transit revenues is allocated to compensate Iran for war-related damages.
Concerns have been mounting over Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil and gas shipments from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. US President Donald Trump has warned of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if the strait is not reopened by Monday.
Iran’s culture minister has refuted President Donald Trump’s latest threats, describing the US leader an “unstable, delusional figure".
“Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioral and verbal balance, and constantly shifts between contradictory positions,” Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday.
As per AP, Hours after Trump’s expletive-laden post warning that Iran would be “living in Hell” if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, Tehran’s mission to the United Nations denounced the threats to strike civilian infrastructure as “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.”
“The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes,” the mission said in a post on the social platform X. “They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”
Russia called for de-escalation of the ongoing Iran conflict
Moscow expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would help ease tensions
It urged the United States to abandon “the language of ultimatums”
Russia said Washington should return to a negotiation-based approach
The statement was issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. It followed a conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
Israel military said a missile struck a residential building in Haifa on Sunday
The strike was confirmed as a “direct impact” by the Israeli military
Officials said the missile was fired from Iran
The attack targeted a seven-storey residential building in the northern city of Haifa
Israel's emergency service' Magen David Adom reported four people were injured
Emergency teams responded to the site following the impact (AFP
Hours after Donald Trump warned Iran would be “living in Hell” over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran issued a sharp response
Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations condemned the remarks as “open threats” targeting civilian infrastructure
The mission called the statement “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians”
It further described the warning as “clear evidence of intent to commit war crime”
Iran urged the international community to act immediately to prevent escalation
“All States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes,” the mission said.
It warned that delay could worsen the situation, adding: “They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”
CIA carried out ‘deception campaign’ in Iran to recover second pilot, a US official said, as per AP.
Iran says Ahvaz Shahid Soleimani airport hit, reported AP
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah were dealing with an incident on Sunday, official media said, after a key port in the Gulf of Oman was targeted, reported AFP.
"The competent authorities in the emirate are dealing with an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan port today," UAE state news agency WAM said, as Iran pressed its aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours, adding that there were currently no injuries reported.
OPEC cautioned on Sunday that repairing energy facilities damaged in recent attacks "is both costly and takes a long time", potentially targetting global oil supplies well into the future, as per AFP.
Its statement also emphasised "the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy".
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday refuted any role of Pakistan in mediating in the Middle East war, noting that claims of Islamabad offering talks between Iran and the United States, in order to end the war, were "not true".
In an interview with ANI, Ilahi said that such claims were aimed at influencing global oil prices instead of showcasing genuine diplomatic efforts.
"They don't have any role in this one. This conversation between Iran and America through Pakistan wasn't true because they just wanted to stop the price of oil by just talking. Even when they are not serious about talking, they are not serious about negotiation, and they are not serious about conversation. They only wanted to use some countries; they said that we want to have a conversation, we want to have dialogue, we want to have a talk, but it's not true," he stated.
"Of course. All countries could have a very good role to stop this war and to resolve this conflict and crisis," the representative noted.
US President Donald Trump stated a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, according to Fox News on Sunday following an interview with the president, reported Reuters.
A US Air Force officer whose jet was brought down in Iran took refuge in a mountain crevice and climbed to an altitude of nearly 7,000 feet to avoid “enemy forces” before being rescued by American troops after a two-day “life-or-death” mission, The New York Times reported.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump described the rescue operation for the pilot, who had a reward placed on him by the Iranian regime, as an “amazing show of bravery and talent.”
Almost nothing is known about his identity, but he was named as a "crew member officer" by US President Donald Trump, meaning he was the weapons system operator aboard the advanced F-15E fighter jet which was shot down last Friday, reported AFP.
The pilot was said by Trump to have been rescued by special forces in daylight on Friday after the crash in the rugged Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province of southwest Iran.
US aviators undergo what is known as SERE training, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, to prepare for situations where they may have to eject over hostile territory.
They are equipped with a combat vest that includes a radio and GPS-coded beacon to transmit their location, along with essential supplies such as water, food, first-aid kits and a pistol for survival.
According to news outlet Axios, citing a US official, the airman was injured after ejecting but remained able to walk.
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday refuted any role of Pakistan in mediating in the Middle East war, noting that claims of Islamabad offering talks between Iran and the United States, in order to end the war, were "not true".
In an interview with ANI, Ilahi said that such claims were aimed at influencing global oil prices instead of showcasing genuine diplomatic efforts.
"They don't have any role in this one. This conversation between Iran and America through Pakistan wasn't true because they just wanted to stop the price of oil by just talking. Even when they are not serious about talking, they are not serious about negotiation, and they are not serious about conversation. They only wanted to use some countries; they said that we want to have a conversation, we want to have dialogue, we want to have a talk, but it's not true," he stated.
"Of course. All countries could have a very good role to stop this war and to resolve this conflict and crisis," the representative noted.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US President Donald Trump Sunday on the operation to rescue an airman downed in Iran.
"Congratulations President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," Netanyahu said.
He added, “This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind.”
US President Donald Trump said the mission to rescue the second pilot was a rare and high-risk operation due to the dangers involved.
In a social media post on Sunday, he said the pilot was “seriously wounded and really brave” and had been rescued from “deep inside the mountains” in Iran.
Trump added that the pilot is a “highly respected Colonel,” noting that Iranian forces were “looking hard, in big numbers” and were “getting close” to him.
He also shared details about the rescue of the first pilot, stating that the operation was carried out in “broad daylight” after seven hours over Iran.
Trump vows strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges if Hormuz Strait remains closed by Tuesday.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.
Iran’s joint military command warned on Sunday that it would intensify strikes on oil and other civilian infrastructure if the United States and Israel target Iranian civilian sites.
Iran’s state-run news agency quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters as saying it had already carried out attacks on several oil and infrastructure facilities in Israel and across Gulf Arab countries following an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s largest petrochemical complex.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to unleash “all hell” on Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.
An internet monitoring organisation said on Sunday that Iran’s ongoing internet blackout has become the longest nationwide shutdown ever recorded globally, as per AP.
NetBlocks noted that the disruption has now continued for 37 straight days, surpassing all similar incidents previously documented by the group.
The United Arab Emirates’ Defence Ministry said on Sunday that of the 60 projectiles launched at the country, nine were ballistic missiles, 50 were drones, and one was a cruise missile, as per AP.
It added that the cumulative number of projectiles targeting the UAE during the conflict has reached 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 drones.
President Donald Trump said Sunday that US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History".
Iran said it had "completely foiled" the rescue operation, without however saying it had captured the US serviceman or denying that US forces had extracted him.
The US announcement came as Trump warned the Islamic republic had until Monday to cut a deal or face "all Hell". (AFP)
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday that fires broke out at multiple operational sites as well as at facilities belonging to the Petrochemical Industries Company, resulting in “significant” damage.
The company added that firefighting teams were working to bring the blaze under control, as per AP.
No casualties were reported.
Israeli military says it hit 120 targets in Iran 24 hours, reported AP.
Oman’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday via social media that deputy foreign ministers and experts from both sides had met to discuss various ideas and proposals aimed at ensuring uninterrupted transit through the strait, according to AP.
Oman has historically played the role of a mediator between the United States and Iran.
The meeting took place on Saturday, just two days before US President Donald Trump’s renewed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was set to expire.
Trump had warned of “devastating consequences” if Iran failed to comply by Monday.
Iranian military officials said on Sunday that many aircraft were destroyed in southern Isfahan province during a US operation aimed at locating a stranded airman, as per Reuters.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry issued a statement on Sunday after Israeli strikes targeted the town of Kfar Hatta, located near the coastal city of Sidon. The Israeli military had earlier, late on Saturday, urged residents to evacuate the entire town ahead of the attack. Kfar Hatta is currently sheltering a large number of displaced people who had fled southern Lebanon, as per AP.
Iran’s military stated on Sunday that the US mission to recover a missing airman from a downed fighter jet was carried out using an abandoned airport located in the southern part of Isfahan province.
"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, according to AFP.
He added that "two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed" during the operation.
The Israeli military said Sunday that it had started striking Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital Beirut. "The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Beirut," the military said, reported AFP.
13 drones have attacked the country in the last 24 hours, according to Bahrain’s Defense Ministry, reported AP.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday they were tackling blaze at a petrochemical plant in Ruwais Industrial City on the UAE's northwest coast.
"Authorities are responding to multiple fires in Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems," the Gulf emirate's media office said.
"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported," it added after the United Arab Emirates' defence ministry earlier mentioned it was responding to missile and drone attacks, according to AFP.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday mocked US President Donald Trump's jubilant post announcing the rescue of the second F-15 pilot, saying, “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”
He also shared photos purportedly showing the wreckage of US aircraft downed by Iran.
US-Israeli strikes killed five fighters with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country's northwest on Sunday, news agency AFP reported citing state media.
"Following the brutal attacks of the American-Israeli enemy on the Moghan Plain... five IRGC fighters have attained martyrdom," said Iran's official IRNA news agency, citing a statement by the Guards in the northwestern Ardabil province.
Iran's internet blackout on Sunday became the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, Netblocks said.
Iran's blackout now exceeds all other comparable incidents in severity, having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours.
Hezbollah on Sunday said it had targeted an Israeli warship with a cruise missile off the Lebanese coast, the first such claim by the group since the start of the Middle East war, reported AFP.
The Iran-backed group said it targeted the vessel 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, claiming the warship was "preparing to launch attacks on Lebanese territory".
The Israeli military, however, denied it, telling AFP, “We are not aware of it.”
Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries company said a fire that broke that out at operating units following an Iranian drone attack had been contained, Reuters reported.
No injuries were reported in the attack.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that it had struck 120 targets — air defence systems and missiles — in Iran in the past day.
Among the sites attacked were ballistic missile arrays of the IRGC, storage and launch sites for UAVs, and air defence sites.
Delta Airlines has begun cancelling certain flights citing the oil crisis sparked by the war between US-Israel and Iran, Polymarket reported on Sunday.
American strikes killed five people overnight in Iran's southwest during the rescue of the missing US crewmember of the downed F-15 jet, news agency AFP reported citing Iranian media.
"Five people were martyred in last night's attack on the Kouh-e Siah area" in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the Tasnim news agency cited provincial official Iraj Kazemijou as saying.
He said the killings took place while the US was trying to find "the pilot or pilots" of the downed fighter jet.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday told his Pakistani counterpart that Tehran appreciated Islamabad help and would do everything within its capabilities to defend itself, Reuters reported.
A fire broke out a Borouge Petrochemicals unit in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported citing local authorities.
The fire was attributed to falling debris.
Although no injuries were reported, operations were suspended at the plant.
A C-130 military transport plane and two Blackhawk helicopters were shot down by Iran during operations by American forces to rescue the second pilot of the downed F-15 jet, Reuters reported citing the Tasnim news agency.
Iran's Press TV also claimed the same, saying, “Despite limited details on casualties, Trump’s portrayal of success attempts to cover a humiliating failure against Iran’s armed forces and the brave people of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.”
The footage could not be independently verified by Mint.