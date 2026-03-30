US-Iran War LIVE: 'Take the oil' or talk it out? Trump now claims Iran accepted 'most' terms in 15-point peace plan

The war between US-Israel on side and Iran on the other has crossed the one-month mark, with the conflict showing no signs of resolution despite talk of negotiations.

Over the weekend, the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen joined Tehran in its fight against Washington and Tel Aviv, sparking fears of further disruption to global trade amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices, meanwhile, continue to climb, with the Brent crude benchmark hitting $115 as of 0000 hrs GMT on Monday.

US-Iran talks

Since US President Donald Trump, last week, backed down from strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure citing good and productive talks, there's been little to indicate any progress towards a ceasefire.

While reports indicated that the Trump administration had sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, no formal negotiations have taken place despite some communication between the two warring parties through back channels and intermediaries and despite Pakistan's attempts to play mediator.

Rather, the two sides have stepped up rhetoric against each other, with Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slamming Washington for touting talks in public and planning a ground invasion in secret.

Trump, meanwhile, has said that he wants to "take the oil" in Iran, and to that end, Washington could consider capturing Iran's crude export hub on Kharg Island.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options," Trump said, without committing to any one course of action.

Boots on the ground?

Araghchi's comments on Sunday came after reports suggested that the Trump administration was looking to deploy 10,000 troops to the Middle East, including around 5,000 US Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the famed 82nd Airborne Division.

A contingent of 3,500 US Marines and soldiers have also arrived in the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli, CENTCOM said on Sunday.

However, Israel appears unwilling to be part of ground operations — Channel 12 reported that in case of a US ground operation in Iran, Israeli soldiers would not take part.

Strait of Hormuz partially open

The crucial Strait of Hormuz remains a key talking point as well.

While Iran has opened the strait to what it deems as friendly nations — including India, Pakistan, Russia, and China — a majority of tankers remain anchored near the strategic waterway amid Iran's threats to non-friendly vessels.

Regional disruptions

With the US and Israel still carrying out strikes and Iran retaliation, the entire Middle East remains on edge, with Gulf countries routinely reporting interceptions, explosions, and sometimes, damage to their territories amid drone and missile strikes by Iran.

Early on Monday, Kuwaiti authorities announced an Iranian strike on a power station, adding that the attack had left one Indian worker dead.