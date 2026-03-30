US-Iran War LIVE: 'Take the oil' or talk it out? Trump now claims Iran accepted 'most' terms in 15-point peace plan

The war between US-Israel on side and Iran on the other has crossed the one-month mark, with the conflict showing no signs of resolution despite talk of negotiations.
Over the weekend, the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen joined Tehran in its fight against Washington and Tel Aviv, sparking fears of further disruption to global trade amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy prices, meanwhile, continue to climb, with the Brent crude benchmark hitting $115 as of 0000 hrs GMT on Monday.
US-Iran talks
Since US President Donald Trump, last week, backed down from strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure citing good and productive talks, there's been little to indicate any progress towards a ceasefire.
While reports indicated that the Trump administration had sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, no formal negotiations have taken place despite some communication between the two warring parties through back channels and intermediaries and despite Pakistan's attempts to play mediator.
Rather, the two sides have stepped up rhetoric against each other, with Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slamming Washington for touting talks in public and planning a ground invasion in secret.
Trump, meanwhile, has said that he wants to "take the oil" in Iran, and to that end, Washington could consider capturing Iran's crude export hub on Kharg Island.
"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options," Trump said, without committing to any one course of action.
Boots on the ground?
Araghchi's comments on Sunday came after reports suggested that the Trump administration was looking to deploy 10,000 troops to the Middle East, including around 5,000 US Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the famed 82nd Airborne Division.
A contingent of 3,500 US Marines and soldiers have also arrived in the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli, CENTCOM said on Sunday.
However, Israel appears unwilling to be part of ground operations — Channel 12 reported that in case of a US ground operation in Iran, Israeli soldiers would not take part.
Strait of Hormuz partially open
The crucial Strait of Hormuz remains a key talking point as well.
While Iran has opened the strait to what it deems as friendly nations — including India, Pakistan, Russia, and China — a majority of tankers remain anchored near the strategic waterway amid Iran's threats to non-friendly vessels.
Regional disruptions
With the US and Israel still carrying out strikes and Iran retaliation, the entire Middle East remains on edge, with Gulf countries routinely reporting interceptions, explosions, and sometimes, damage to their territories amid drone and missile strikes by Iran.
Early on Monday, Kuwaiti authorities announced an Iranian strike on a power station, adding that the attack had left one Indian worker dead.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday local time hinted again that Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded in strikes by Washington and Tel Av.
Asked by reporters on Air Force One whether the new Ayatollah was alive, Trump said, “We think he may be," but added that he is likely “seriously wounded”.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday local time, US President Donald Trump also said that Iran had given the US oil, with shipments slated to start tomorrow to “prove they’re serious.”
Trump said when he talked last week about Iran giving the US a “present,” it was “10 massive boatloads of oil.”
“And today they gave us another present. They gave us 20 boatloads of oil that starts being shipped tomorrow,” the US President was quoted as saying by CNN.
Australia's cabinet on Monday adopted the National Fuel Security plan amid the global energy crisis, halving fuel excise for petrol and diesel for three months, and reducing heavy vehicle road user charge to zero for the same period.
The reduction in excise duty will cost the Australian government A$2.55 billion, reported Reuters.
Explosions were heard across Dubai early on Monday morning, with the city's media office confirming that the sounds heard were the result of successful interceptions of threats by UAE's air defence system.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday local time claimed that Iran had accepted most of conditions under the 15-point ceasefire deal sent by Washington last week.
“They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday when quizzed about the truce.
“We’re going to be asking for a couple of other things,” the US President added, but declined to specify concessions the Iranians have offered.
Publicly, Tehran has rejected the the Trump's 15-point list of ceasefire terms sent via intermediaries in Pakistan, and has countered with five conditions of its own — including maintaining sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday thanked the people of Iraq for their support in the war against the US and Israel, Iranian media said on Sunday.
In his message, Khamenei "expressed his appreciation to the supreme religious authority [in Iraq] and the people of Iraq for their clear stance against aggression against Iran and their support for our country", the ISNA news agency said.
US President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to seize Iran’s critical oil infrastructure, including the export hub of Kharg Island, as the Middle East conflict deepens and global energy markets reel from surging prices. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump framed control over Iranian oil as a preferred strategic objective of the Iran war.
An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, Reuters reported on Monday citing the Gulf state's electricity ministry.
"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry, was quoted as saying.