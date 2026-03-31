US-Iran War LIVE: Trump shares cryptic video of massive explosion

The war between US-Israel and Iran has crossed the one-month mark now, leaving thousands dead and disrupting global energy markets.
Yet, the war appears to be far from over, with the Houthis joining in over the weekend and no concrete developments in talks.
‘Take the oil’ or talk it out?
US President Donald Trump, over the weekend, appeared to be in two minds.
On one hand, the Trump said Washington was looking to "take the oil" from Iran, and was even considering taking Iran's crude export hub, Kharg Island. On the other, he claimed that Tehran had accepted "most of" his 15-point ceasefire plan.
However, Iran has publicly denied being in negotiations with the US, though reports suggest that communication is taking place via intermediaries and back channels.
Reports also indicate that the Trump administration is mulling deploying an additional 10,000 troops in the region, including at least 5,000 US Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the famed 82nd Airborne. CENTCOM over the weekend said that 3,500 troops and sailors had reached the region aboard the USS Tripoli.
Oil prices soar
Since the war began, the Brent crude oil benchmark has risen by more than 50%, and the steady rise in oil prices has not slowed.
Amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have continued to climb, with Brent crude touching $116 on Monday and the WTI benchmark settling at $102.88, its highest closing level since July 2022.
Although Iran has opened the strait to what it deems as friendly nations — including India, Pakistan, Russia, and China — a majority of tankers remain anchored near the strategic waterway amid Iran's threats to non-friendly vessels.
Regional disruptions continue
With Iran retaliating against US and Israeli strikes, the entire Middle East has been plunged into chaos, with Gulf countries routinely reporting interceptions of missiles and drones launched by Tehran.
On Monday, an Iranian attack on the giant Al-Salmi oil tanker at the Dubai Port caused a fire, with the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation warning that it could lead to an oil spill.
US President Donald Trump on Monday local time shared a video showing a massive explosion.
Trump did not provide any description or context. Watch the video below.
Spain on Monday closed its airspace to US planes involved in attacks on Iran, a step beyond its previous denial of use of jointly-operated military bases, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing military sources.
The closure of Spain's airspace, which forces military planes to bypass the country to their targets in the Middle East, does not include emergency situations, El Pais added.
"Two UNIFIL peacekeepers were tragically killed in south Lebanon today, when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan," the UN force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, said.
“A third peacekeeper was severely injured, and a fourth was also hurt,” it added.
A broker acting on behalf of Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary, reportedly attempted to secure a multimillion-dollar investment in a major defence-focused fund in the weeks before Washington launched military strikes against Iran, a disclosure that the Pentagon has moved swiftly to deny.
Authorities in Dubai were working to contain the fire on a Kuwaiti oil tanker struck by Iran at the city's port, the Dubai Media Office said.
It did not clarify whether the fire had been contained.
Iran on Monday attacked a fully-loaded crude oil tanker at Dubai Port's anchorage, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said, setting it ablaze and damaging its hull.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, warned of a possible oil spill.
The apparent strike by Tehran is just the latest in a string of assaults on merchant vessels by missiles or explosive air and sea drones in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.