US-Iran war LIVE: 13 killed in airstrike on Iranian city as clock ticks down to Trump's Hormuz deadline

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to set a new, final deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening Tehran with "Hell" in an expletive-laden post on his Truth Social platform.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," was Trump's ominous warning.
"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!," the US President said in a follow up post, seemingly setting the deadline for Iran to act on his demands.
Trump's fresh threat to Iran on Sunday came after the US President's repeated threats to target Iran's critical and energy infrastructure if Tehran did not accept a truce deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran defiant despite threat
Iran, however, responded with threats of its own, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf accusing Trump of pushing the US toward “a living HELL” and warning that the region could “burn.”
"Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," Ghalibaf said.
US rescues missing airman, but at a cost
The US President's warning to Iran and Tehran's response also came after an action-packed Sunday that saw US Special Forces carry out a daring rescue of the second crew member of the downed F-15 jet, an operation that Trump described as "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History".
As Trump celebrated the rescue of the F-15 crew member, Iran on Sunday claimed to have downed three more American aircraft — this time, a C-130 military transport plane, and two Blackhawk helicopters. Reports indicated that the US military may have destroyed the aircraft themselves to prevent them from falling into enemy hands.
Oil markets rattled
Amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, oil prices continue to show a strong upward trajectory, with the Brent crude benchmark hitting $110.85 on Sunday.
Brent crude was priced at around $72 a barrel prior to the start of the war, but has risen more than 50% since the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on 28 February, plunging the Middle East into chaos and prompting Iran to close off the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which 20% of the world's oil passes.
Diplomatic efforts
Amid the trading of threats between the US and Iran, Oman reportedly has been talking with Tehran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz: CNN reported citing officials that talks had been underway for a couple of weeks and are focused on putting a "safe passage protocol" in place to allow commercial shipping to resume through the strategic waterway.
Egypt and Pakistan, meanwhile, have been attempting keep communications flowing between US and Iranian officials.
Reports on Monday also suggested that negotiators from US, Iran, and other regional mediators were making a last-ditch attempt to secure a temporary 45-day ceasefire to discuss an end to the war.
India-flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing officials.
The ship is the ninth India-flagged vessel to sail through the strait since 28 February, when the US-Israeli war against Iran began.
Iran on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of openly threatening to commit war crimes.
“The President of the United States, in his capacity as the highest-ranking official of his country, has openly threatened to commit war crimes—an act that entails his individual criminal responsibility before the International Criminal Court and any competent national court,” Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X on Monday.
“It is recommended that, before the name of the President of the United States is recorded in history as a super war criminal, he desist from continuing these threats—whose consequences will not be limited to Iran alone,” he added.
Ghariabadi also pointed out that threats to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) constitute war crimes under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 (Article 52).
Iran on Monday executed a man convicted of acting on behalf of Israel and the US during anti-government protests earlier this year, news agency AFP reported citing the judiciary.
"Ali Fahim, one of the enemy elements in the terrorist riots of Dey (January)... was hanged after the Supreme Court reviewed the case and confirmed the verdict," the judiciary said.
A building in UAE's Fujairah was targeted by a drone launched from Iran, authorities said on Monday.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Two tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar appear to be heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, adding that an exit from the Persian Gulf would mark the first export to buyers outside of the region since the US-Israel war against Iran started.
The two tankers — Al Daayen and Rasheeda, which each loaded LNG from Qatar’s export plant in late-February — are reported to be moving eastward toward the opening of the strait near Oman.
The vessels had been idling in the Gulf as the war escalated and Hormuz remained largely closed to shipping.
US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on the war with Iran at 1 pm ET on Monday, the White House said.
“Due to popular demand from the press, President Trump’s news conference tomorrow will now take place in the White House Briefing Room. 1PM ET," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday.
“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of falling debris on the Raneen Systems company in ICAD in the Musaffah area, following a successful interception by air defence systems. The incident resulted in moderate injuries to a Ghanaian national,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.
“The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” it advised.
Borouge on Monday confirmed that falling debris from UAE air defence systems' interceptions of Iranian missiles and drones on Sunday had damaged damaged its assets in Ruwais Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi, sparking fires, reported Reuters.
The fires have been brought under control and there have been no injuries, but operations at the affected units have been suspended.
Iran's Fars news agency said on Monday that four girls and two boys under the age of 10 were killed in the US-Israeli attacks on the province of Tehran overnight.
It posted the update referring to an earlier attack on a residential area that killed 13 people.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it had completed a wave of strikes against Iranian infrastructure.
No further details were provided.
An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar, although it wasn't clear why the building had been struck.
Neither Israel nor the US claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued an expletive-laden threat to Iran, demanding that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Rescuers in Israel recovered two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa after it was hit by an Iranian missile on Sunday, Reuters reported citing Israeli media.
Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, news agency AFP reported on Monday citing Iranian state media.
The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi called EAM Jaishankar on Sunday to discuss the West Asia crisis as US threats against Tehran rattled global energy markets. India also held urgent talks with Qatar and UAE over the Strait of Hormuz blockade.
Last-ditch efforts are underway to seal a truce in the next 48 hours, prior to the expiry of US President Donald Trump's deadline to Tehran to accept a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's expletive-laden threat to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran by Tuesday night drew widespread criticism in the US.
Here's how American politicians reacted.
Oil prices rose, bonds fell and stocks were mixed at the start of trading in Asia on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed "hell" if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's repeated threats to destroy civilian infrastructure including power plants and bridges if the vital waterway is not open by Tuesday have put traders on edge for reciprocal attacks by Iran on targets in the Gulf states.
With liquidity thin as many countries around the region observed holidays on Monday, S&P 500 e-mini futures sank 0.2%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%, as South Korea's Kospi advanced 2%.
Brent crude futures opened higher, rising 1.4% to $110.58 a barrel after members of the OPEC agreed on Sunday to raise its oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May. However, the increase will exist only on paper for several major producing countries behind the Strait of Hormuz that have sustained damage to oil production facilities and transport infrastructure since the war started. (Reuters)
"Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the army posted on X.
The country previously said it was responding to similar attacks overnight from Sunday to Monday.
A US special forces mission to recover the crew of a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran unfolded under acute suspicion that Tehran may have been attempting to lure American troops into a trap, President Donald Trump told Axios.
The UAE's ministry of defence on Monday said that its air defence systems “are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats.”
"MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs," it added.
Oil prices on Monday climbed amid continuing fears of supply losses because of shipping disruptions in the Middle East region from the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Brent crude futures rose $1.71, or 1.6%, to $110.74 a barrel by 0057 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $0.71, or 0.6%, to trade at $112.25 per barrel.
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior advisor to Iran's leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that further escalation by the US and Israeli forces could disrupt global energy routes by targeting key maritime chokepoints beyond the Strait of Hormuz, reported Iran's Press TV.
“I spoke earlier with President [Trump] and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory,” wrote Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on X.
“The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help,” he said, adding, “I am deeply proud that our cooperation on an off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior.”
“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said in response to Trump's threat.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 5) appeared to extend his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 24 hours, setting a new cutoff time.
Trump's new deadline came after an expletive-laden Truth Social post wherein he threatened to unleash “Hell” on Iran.
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.