US-Iran war Live Updates: Israel warns Iranian long-range missiles could reach ‘London, Paris or Berlin’

US-Iran war live updates: The US–Israel–Iran war entered another critical phase on Sunday, March 22, as US President Donald Trump issued new threats to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported a strike on the Natanz nuclear site, while disruption in the vital shipping route continued.
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"The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km. We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin. The Iranian terror regime has carried out attacks against 12 countries in the region and is developing a capability that poses a much broader threat," said the IDF in a post on X.
Nearly three weeks into a conflict that's left hundreds of people dead, tested long-standing alliances and brought pain to the global economy, Trump and his top advisers have been nontransparent about their deliberations over Iran's uranium stockpile, AP reported.
“I’m not going to talk about that,” Trump said last week when asked about the enriched uranium. “But we have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we’re not finished yet.”
The nuclear facility at Natanz, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, is Iran’s main enrichment site.It had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the U.S, AP reported.
Iran has said it has not enriched since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites the U.S. bombed. Satellite photos analyzed by AP have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran was trying to assess and potentially recover material. (AP)
Israel is only at the halfway point in the war with Iran, the military’s chief of staff said on Saturday, as the country entered the fourth week of war against Iran.
“Dear citizens of Israel — we are at the midway point, but the direction is clear,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said. “In about a week, on Passover, the Festival of Freedom, we will continue to fight for our freedom and our future.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on X that “no abnormal radiation levels have been detected” after Iran said it targeted Israel’s nuclear assets. (AP)
Qatar's defence ministry said early on Sunday that a Qatari helicopter had crashed in its regional waters after suffering a technical malfunction during “routine duty”, as reported by Reuters.
At least four Palestinians were killed by missiles from Iran in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the first three weeks of war, according to the Palestinian police spokesperson. Three women, one of whom was pregnant, and a child from the same extended family were killed in a trailer that served as a beauty salon in the town of Beit Awa. (AP)
The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the security attache and his assistant, along with three other staffers in the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia, should leave within 24 hours. Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia downed 20 Iranian drones, according to its Defense Ministry. (AP)
Rescue workers say a missile hit in the Israeli city of Arad injured nearly 70 people and damaged at least 10 apartment buildings, AP reported.
Ten of the nearly 70 people brought to the Soroka hospital in Beer Sheba were in serious condition, they said. (AP)
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said the impact of the rise in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices would be visible from April 1.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, the minister said, "The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st." (ANI)
Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said on Saturday (local time) that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories.
In a post on X, Moosavi said, "From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."
A British nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles has taken position in the Arabian Sea, giving Britain the capability to launch long-range strikes if regional conflict escalates, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. (Reuters)
An unknown projectile struck a vessel 15 nautical miles north of the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran has informed that Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.
In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."
In a post on X, US President Donald Trump said, “The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule. Just like their incompetent Election coverage of me, The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong! President DJT”
"This is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Natanz nuclear enrichment site was attacked on Saturday, the agency said in a post on X.
The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Rescue workers say a missile hit in the Israeli city of Arad injured nearly 70 people and damaged at least 10 apartment buildings, as reported by AP.
President Donald Trump on Saturday said the U.S. will “obliterate” Iranian power plants if it doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Trump issued the ultimatum in a social media post whole he spent the weekend in Florida.
He said he’s giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”
Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the strait as oil prices soar. (AP)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.