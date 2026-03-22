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US-Iran war Live Updates: Israel warns Iranian long-range missiles could reach ‘London, Paris or Berlin’

US-Iran war live updates: Track the latest developments in the US–Israel–Iran conflict as of Sunday, March 22-covering new strikes in both Iran and Israel, updates on the Natanz nuclear site, disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mausam Jha
Updated22 Mar 2026, 06:59:30 AM IST
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US-Iran war live updates: An Israeli soldier works at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
US-Iran war live updates: An Israeli soldier works at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun(REUTERS)

US-Iran war live updates: The US–Israel–Iran war entered another critical phase on Sunday, March 22, as US President Donald Trump issued new threats to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported a strike on the Natanz nuclear site, while disruption in the vital shipping route continued.

Check the top five updates in the last hour

  1. "The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km. We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin. The Iranian terror regime has carried out attacks against 12 countries in the region and is developing a capability that poses a much broader threat," said the IDF in a post on X.
  2. An unknown projectile struck a vessel 15 nautical miles north of the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.
  3. Iran launched strikes on two communities near Israel’s main nuclear research center late Saturday, causing widespread damage to buildings and leaving at least seven people seriously injured.
  4. The attack came just hours after Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz was hit, as the conflict escalated sharply at the start of its fourth week.
  5. “This is a very difficult evening,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding that more emergency resources were being sent to the scene. “The war is not close to ending,” Israel’s army chief, Gen. Eyal Zamir, said earlier in the day, as reported by AP.

Check US-Iran war live updates here on Mint!

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22 Mar 2026, 06:56:32 AM IST

US-Iran war Live Updates: Israel warns Iranian long-range missiles could reach ‘London, Paris or Berlin’

"The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km. We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin. The Iranian terror regime has carried out attacks against 12 countries in the region and is developing a capability that poses a much broader threat," said the IDF in a post on X.

22 Mar 2026, 06:43:56 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Trump and advisers are non-transparent about deliberations over uranium

Nearly three weeks into a conflict that's left hundreds of people dead, tested long-standing alliances and brought pain to the global economy, Trump and his top advisers have been nontransparent about their deliberations over Iran's uranium stockpile, AP reported.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Trump said last week when asked about the enriched uranium. “But we have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we’re not finished yet.”

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22 Mar 2026, 06:40:39 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Why Natanz matters?

The nuclear facility at Natanz, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, is Iran’s main enrichment site.It had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the U.S, AP reported.

Iran has said it has not enriched since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites the U.S. bombed. Satellite photos analyzed by AP have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran was trying to assess and potentially recover material. (AP)

A satellite image shows a closer view of a destroyed vehicle at the Pickaxe Mountain facility in Natanz, Iran, March 7, 2026, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
22 Mar 2026, 06:37:53 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: How long will the Israel-Iran conflict last?

Israel is only at the halfway point in the war with Iran, the military’s chief of staff said on Saturday, as the country entered the fourth week of war against Iran.

“Dear citizens of Israel — we are at the midway point, but the direction is clear,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said. “In about a week, on Passover, the Festival of Freedom, we will continue to fight for our freedom and our future.”

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22 Mar 2026, 06:35:06 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: UN nuclear watchdog says no reports of leak or damage at Israeli site

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on X that “no abnormal radiation levels have been detected” after Iran said it targeted Israel’s nuclear assets. (AP)

22 Mar 2026, 06:34:18 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Qatar helicopter crashes after technical malfunction, ministry says

Qatar's defence ministry said early on Sunday that a Qatari helicopter had crashed in its regional waters after suffering a technical malfunction during “routine duty”, as reported by Reuters.

22 Mar 2026, 06:20:09 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: 4 Palestinians killed, 9 injured in West Bank in first three weeks of war, police say

At least four Palestinians were killed by missiles from Iran in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the first three weeks of war, according to the Palestinian police spokesperson. Three women, one of whom was pregnant, and a child from the same extended family were killed in a trailer that served as a beauty salon in the town of Beit Awa. (AP)

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22 Mar 2026, 06:19:40 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Saudi Arabia declares several Iranian diplomats ‘persona non grata’

The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the security attache and his assistant, along with three other staffers in the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia, should leave within 24 hours. Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia downed 20 Iranian drones, according to its Defense Ministry. (AP)

22 Mar 2026, 06:19:06 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Missile hit in the Israeli city injures nearly 70

Rescue workers say a missile hit in the Israeli city of Arad injured nearly 70 people and damaged at least 10 apartment buildings, AP reported.

Ten of the nearly 70 people brought to the Soroka hospital in Beer Sheba were in serious condition, they said. (AP)

22 Mar 2026, 06:17:50 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Civil Aviation Minister on ATF prices, syas 'impact might be visible from April 1'

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said the impact of the rise in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices would be visible from April 1.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, the minister said, "The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st." (ANI)

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22 Mar 2026, 06:11:26 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live: 'Iran's dominance of Iran's sons over skies of occupied territories,' says IRGC Aerospace Force

Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said on Saturday (local time) that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories.

In a post on X, Moosavi said, "From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."

22 Mar 2026, 06:09:04 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: UK nuclear-powered submarine positioned in Arabian Sea amid regional tensions, says report

A British nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles has taken position in the Arabian Sea, giving Britain the capability to launch long-range strikes if regional conflict escalates, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. (Reuters)

22 Mar 2026, 06:06:56 AM IST

US-Iran War LIVE: Projectile hits vessel off UAE's Sharjah, UKMTO says

An unknown projectile struck a vessel 15 nautical miles north of the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.

22 Mar 2026, 06:05:45 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Here's what IAEA said about Natanz nuclear site attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran has informed that Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.

In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."

22 Mar 2026, 06:04:10 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Trump says US has 'blown Iran off of the map'

In a post on X, US President Donald Trump said, “The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule. Just like their incompetent Election coverage of me, The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong! President DJT”

22 Mar 2026, 06:02:32 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: IDF says Iranian missiles can reach London, Paris or Berlin

22 Mar 2026, 06:00:36 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Russia condemns attack on Iran's Natanz facility

"This is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Natanz nuclear enrichment site was attacked on Saturday, the agency said in a post on X.

The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.

A satellite image shows an overview of the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex in Natanz, Iran, March 7, 2026, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
22 Mar 2026, 05:57:30 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Missile hit in the Israeli city injures nearly 70

Rescue workers say a missile hit in the Israeli city of Arad injured nearly 70 people and damaged at least 10 apartment buildings, as reported by AP.

First responders inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad early on March 22, 2026. Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns wounded more than 100 people on March 21, medics said, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) /
22 Mar 2026, 05:55:56 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Biggest developments!

  1. Iran struck two communities near Israel’s main nuclear research center late Saturday, leaving buildings shattered and at least seven people seriously injured, hours after Tehran's main nuclear enrichment site was hit as the war spun into a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week.
  2. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “this is a very difficult evening,”, adding that more emergency resources were being sent to the scene.
  3. Footage from Israel's emergency service showed a large crater next to what appeared to be apartment buildings with outer walls sheared away. The missile appeared to have struck an open area.
  4. Israel earlier Saturday denied responsibility for the strike on the Natanz nuclear facility, nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran. The Iranian judiciary’s official news agency, Mizan, said there was no leakage.
  5. U.K. officials did not give details of the strike that targeted the Diego Garcia base Friday, which was unsuccessful, as reported by AP. Britain’s Ministry of Defense described Iran as “lashing out across the region.” (With AP inputs)

22 Mar 2026, 05:53:33 AM IST

US-Iran war live updates: Trump threatens Iran again! US Prez says will ‘obliterate’ Iranian power plants if…

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the U.S. will “obliterate” Iranian power plants if it doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Trump issued the ultimatum in a social media post whole he spent the weekend in Florida.

He said he’s giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the strait as oil prices soar. (AP)

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