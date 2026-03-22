US-Iran war Live Updates: Israel warns Iranian long-range missiles could reach ‘London, Paris or Berlin’

US-Israel-Iran war news live: Trump and advisers are non-transparent about deliberations over uranium

Nearly three weeks into a conflict that's left hundreds of people dead, tested long-standing alliances and brought pain to the global economy, Trump and his top advisers have been nontransparent about their deliberations over Iran's uranium stockpile, AP reported.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Trump said last week when asked about the enriched uranium. “But we have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we’re not finished yet.”