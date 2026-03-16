US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Fuel tank near Dubai airport on fire; Trump accuses Iran, ‘Fake News Media’ of collusion

The conflict between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has crossed the two-week mark, and peace remains nowhere in sight with both Washington and Tel Aviv indicating that fighting will rage on for at least a few more weeks.
Meanwhile, trade through the crucial Strait of Hormuz has come to an effective halt, pushing up energy prices around the world.
'Weeks' of fighting left
Donald Trump administration officials on Sunday (local time) indicated that they expected the war with Iran to end within weeks or "sooner".
While Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on ABC that he expected to the conflict to come to an end "in the next few weeks" or "sooner than that", Kevin Hassett, Trump's economic advisor, said that Operation Epic Fury was running "ahead of schedule".
Comments by the Trump administration official echo those of the Israeli military, which told CNN that it plans for at least three more weeks of fighting in Iran.
Strait of Hormuz in focus
Given the effective halt of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which a significant chunk of energy trade takes place has been in focus.
Trump over the weekend indicated that the US would not only assist ships in navigating the strait, but also claimed that navies of other nations would join in to ensure that trade continues uninterrupted.
Reports on Monday also indicated that the Trump administration was likely to announce an international coalition this week to escort ships through the strategic waterway.
The Donald Trump administration this week is likely to announce that multiple countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz, where trade remains effectively halted amid the conflict between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.
A fuel tank caught fire near the Dubai International Airport early on Monday following a “drone incident”, the Dubai Media Office said.
Authorities are working to bring the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported thus far.
Following the attacks in Beirut, the IDF on Monday launched a wave of "extensive strikes" targeting infrastructure of “the Iranian terror regime” in Tehran.
Donald Trump administration officials on Sunday (local time) indicated that they expected the war with Iran to end within weeks or "sooner".
While Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on ABC that he expected to the conflict to come to an end "in the next few weeks" or "sooner than that", Kevin Hassett, Trump's economic advisor, said that Operation Epic Fury was running "ahead of schedule".
Comments by the Trump administration official echo those of the Israeli military, which told CNN that it plans for at least three more weeks of fighting in Iran.
“Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at “feeding” the very appreciative Fake News Media false information. Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they “win” are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets. The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES,” the US President added.
US President Donald Trump said an upcoming summit in Beijing with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could be delayed, as Washington seeks help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.
"We'd like to know before (the summit)," Trump said in an interview published Sunday with the Financial Times, adding that "we may delay," without specifying how long.