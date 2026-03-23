US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise after Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz ‘indefinitely’

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Tehran signalled it would not yield in the face of warnings from US President Donald Trump of possible strikes on its electricity infrastructure within 48 hours. In parallel, oil markets in Asia remained volatile, with early gains reversing to leave Brent down 0.3% at $111.82 per barrel, though still up 55% for the month, while US crude edged 0.2% lower to $98.01.
Can Iran’s power grid be knocked out?
Iran's power grid would be extremely difficult to knock out. With ~130 thermal plants generating over 95% of its electricity across a combined 78,000 MW capacity, no single strike would be decisive- destroying even the massive Damavand facility would eliminate only 3.7% of total capacity.
Iran's military warns ‘Strait of Hormuz’ will be completely closed if U attacks power plants: Check the top five updates
Check Iran Israel War LIVE Updates here on Mint!
An airstrike hit a radio station in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, killing at least one person, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported. The head of state broadcasting for the Persian Gulf region confirmed the city's radio transmitter was struck.
The US has enough funds to sustain its Iran war effort, but the administration is asking Congress for supplemental military spending to stay battle-ready for future contingencies.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out tax increases to cover the costs, though the funding request faces a rocky path through Congress.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has pulled out of CERAWeek, the high-profile Houston energy conference, to remain in Saudi Arabia amid the escalating Iran conflict, Reuters reported.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates report intercepting missiles and drone as Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Gargash says Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries “cement the Iranian threat as a central pillar of Gulf strategic thinking” and will lead to the “strengthening of our security partnerships with Washington”.
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski said she’s considering pushing for Congress to vote to authorize the war in Iran if President Donald Trump decides to put US troops in the country.
Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization says foreign vessels can still pass through the Strait of Hormuz with coordination from the Iranian government for security and safety arrangements.
US crude prices remained turbulent Sunday as the Iran conflict disrupted Middle East shipping and production.
WTI briefly spiked before settling at $97.86, just below Friday's $98.32 close, while Brent traded around $111, down from $112.19 Friday and well off last week's $119.50 peak.
Both benchmarks have surged dramatically since the war began, when Brent was near $70 a barrel.
Mohammed bin Salman held a call with Emmanuel Macron, during which Macron expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned what he described as repeated Iranian attacks on the kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. He also reaffirmed France’s support for Riyadh’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.