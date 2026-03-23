US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise after Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz ‘indefinitely’

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Tehran signalled it would not yield in the face of warnings from US President Donald Trump of possible strikes on its electricity infrastructure within 48 hours. In parallel, oil markets in Asia remained volatile, with early gains reversing to leave Brent down 0.3% at $111.82 per barrel, though still up 55% for the month, while US crude edged 0.2% lower to $98.01.
Can Iran’s power grid be knocked out?
Iran's power grid would be extremely difficult to knock out. With ~130 thermal plants generating over 95% of its electricity across a combined 78,000 MW capacity, no single strike would be decisive- destroying even the massive Damavand facility would eliminate only 3.7% of total capacity.
Iran's military warns ‘Strait of Hormuz’ will be completely closed if U attacks power plants: Check the top five updates
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An airstrike hit a radio station in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, killing at least one person, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported. The head of state broadcasting for the Persian Gulf region confirmed the city's radio transmitter was struck.
The US has enough funds to sustain its Iran war effort, but the administration is asking Congress for supplemental military spending to stay battle-ready for future contingencies.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out tax increases to cover the costs, though the funding request faces a rocky path through Congress.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has pulled out of CERAWeek, the high-profile Houston energy conference, to remain in Saudi Arabia amid the escalating Iran conflict, Reuters reported.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates report intercepting missiles and drone as Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Gargash says Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries “cement the Iranian threat as a central pillar of Gulf strategic thinking” and will lead to the “strengthening of our security partnerships with Washington”.
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski said she’s considering pushing for Congress to vote to authorize the war in Iran if President Donald Trump decides to put US troops in the country.
Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization says foreign vessels can still pass through the Strait of Hormuz with coordination from the Iranian government for security and safety arrangements.
US crude prices remained turbulent Sunday as the Iran conflict disrupted Middle East shipping and production.
WTI briefly spiked before settling at $97.86, just below Friday's $98.32 close, while Brent traded around $111, down from $112.19 Friday and well off last week's $119.50 peak.
Both benchmarks have surged dramatically since the war began, when Brent was near $70 a barrel.
Mohammed bin Salman held a call with Emmanuel Macron, during which Macron expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned what he described as repeated Iranian attacks on the kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. He also reaffirmed France’s support for Riyadh’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security.