US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise after Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz ‘indefinitely’

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Tehran signalled it would not yield in the face of warnings from US President Donald Trump of possible strikes on its electricity infrastructure within 48 hours. In parallel, oil markets in Asia remained volatile, with early gains reversing to leave Brent down 0.3% at $111.82 per barrel, though still up 55% for the month, while US crude edged 0.2% lower to $98.01.

Can Iran’s power grid be knocked out?

Iran's power grid would be extremely difficult to knock out. With ~130 thermal plants generating over 95% of its electricity across a combined 78,000 MW capacity, no single strike would be decisive- destroying even the massive Damavand facility would eliminate only 3.7% of total capacity.

Iran's military warns ‘Strait of Hormuz’ will be completely closed if U attacks power plants: Check the top five updates

Asian markets fell on Monday (23 March) and the dollar strengthened as Washington and Tehran exchanged increasingly aggressive warnings while Israel signaled weeks of continued military operations, driving crude prices through sharp swings. Tehran announced Sunday that it would target the energy and water infrastructure of neighboring Gulf states if President Trump carried out his threat to attack Iran's power grid within two days. Iran has warned that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be “completely closed” if US follows through on threats to target its power plants, escalating tensions in the Gulf. Trump vowed to ‘obliterate’ Iran's energy infrastructure, threatening Iran reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Early trading saw Australia's stock market drop 1.7% and New Zealand's fall 1.1%, while Japanese Nikkei futures slipped to 50,850, well below Friday's cash close of 53,372. US futures also softened, with S&P 500 contracts edging down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures losing 0.2% as traders assessed the conflict's potential spillover into global energy markets.

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