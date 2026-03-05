US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates: Tel Aviv on high alert as Tehran launches missile salvo; Senate fails to restrict Trump

Five days after the US, in collaboration with Israel, launched strikes against Iran in Operation Epic Fury, conflict continues to devastate the Middle East.

While the US and its allies managed to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of Operation Epic Fury itself, Tehran has not relented to the pressure and is fighting back amid growing concerns of escalating conflict in the region.

Thousands of targets struck in Iran

As per the US Central Command's Wednesday update, nearly 2,000 targets across Iran have been struck by the US and Israel since Operation Epic Fury began, with strikes targeting Iran's ballistic missile hubs, naval assets, and its intelligence services in a bid to cripple Tehran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, CENTCOM also announced that it had sunk 20 Iranian naval vessels, including a Soleimani-class warship.

Iran responds

In response to Operation Epic Fury, Iran has, over the past several days, resorted to launching ballistic missiles, which it claims targets bases used to carry out operations against the Islamic republic.

Several of these missiles have since been intercepted by the likes of the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and other Gulf nations, but fire continues unabated as per latest reports.

Israel targets Hezbollah

Amid the hostilities with Iran, Israel on Wednesday announced that it was launching fresh strikes in response to alleged Hezbollah attacks.

On early Thursday, an Israeli airstrike hit a Hezbollah stronghold to the south of Lebanon's Beirut, reported AFP, while elsewhere in the country, Israeli strikes killed eight.

Death toll climbs

Since Saturday, conflict in the Middle East has claimed at least 1,045 lives, as per Al Jazeera, with at least six US soldiers also losing their lives.

US CENTCOM, however, has dismissed speculation about Iran sinking a US destroyer, killing 100 US Marines, and downing an American jet as "more fake news" from the Iranian regime.

Shipping crisis

The conflict has also driven up energy prices, with the crucial Strait of Hormuz now a contested zone.

On Wednesday, Iran had claimed that it had complete control of the Strait, prompting the Donald Trump administration to announce that the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the chokepoint.

That, however, is yet to happen, with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright saying late on Wednesday that assistance would be provided "as soon as" it became possible.

As the conflict continues, follow this space for LIVE updates and latest news from the US-Israel-Iran War.