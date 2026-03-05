US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates: Tel Aviv on high alert as Tehran launches missile salvo; Senate fails to restrict Trump

Five days after the US, in collaboration with Israel, launched strikes against Iran in Operation Epic Fury, conflict continues to devastate the Middle East.
While the US and its allies managed to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of Operation Epic Fury itself, Tehran has not relented to the pressure and is fighting back amid growing concerns of escalating conflict in the region.
Thousands of targets struck in Iran
As per the US Central Command's Wednesday update, nearly 2,000 targets across Iran have been struck by the US and Israel since Operation Epic Fury began, with strikes targeting Iran's ballistic missile hubs, naval assets, and its intelligence services in a bid to cripple Tehran's military and nuclear infrastructure.
On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, CENTCOM also announced that it had sunk 20 Iranian naval vessels, including a Soleimani-class warship.
Iran responds
In response to Operation Epic Fury, Iran has, over the past several days, resorted to launching ballistic missiles, which it claims targets bases used to carry out operations against the Islamic republic.
Several of these missiles have since been intercepted by the likes of the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and other Gulf nations, but fire continues unabated as per latest reports.
Israel targets Hezbollah
Amid the hostilities with Iran, Israel on Wednesday announced that it was launching fresh strikes in response to alleged Hezbollah attacks.
On early Thursday, an Israeli airstrike hit a Hezbollah stronghold to the south of Lebanon's Beirut, reported AFP, while elsewhere in the country, Israeli strikes killed eight.
Death toll climbs
Since Saturday, conflict in the Middle East has claimed at least 1,045 lives, as per Al Jazeera, with at least six US soldiers also losing their lives.
US CENTCOM, however, has dismissed speculation about Iran sinking a US destroyer, killing 100 US Marines, and downing an American jet as "more fake news" from the Iranian regime.
Shipping crisis
The conflict has also driven up energy prices, with the crucial Strait of Hormuz now a contested zone.
On Wednesday, Iran had claimed that it had complete control of the Strait, prompting the Donald Trump administration to announce that the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the chokepoint.
That, however, is yet to happen, with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright saying late on Wednesday that assistance would be provided "as soon as" it became possible.
As the conflict continues
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (IST) released a montage marking 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury.
The video shows military operations being conducted against Iran. Watch it below.
The Israeli military early on Thursday sounded an alert in Tel Aviv, warning of incoming missiles launched by Iran.
“The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israeli Air Force said on Thursday as it urged citizens to follow safety protocols for the current scenario.
“The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the instructions—they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement," the Israeli Air Force said.
The US Senate on Wednesday rejected an effort to curb President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran, voting largely along party lines to block a war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval for the expanding conflict.
Iran launched missiles at Israel early Thursday as aerial attacks in the Middle East continued as the conflict entered its sixth day.
Israel's military announced the incoming attack shortly after it said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut's southern suburbs.