US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US allows sale of oil originating from Iran as Tehran threatens attacks beyond Middle East

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Six Indians killed, one missing amid escalating West Asia conflict, says MEA

Amid the intensifying conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday that six Indian nationals have died, while one person remains unaccounted for in "various incidents."

At an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, stated, "Late yesterday night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national, during an attack in Riyadh on March 18." He, however, did not explain the circumstances of this death, reported PTI.