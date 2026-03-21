US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US allows sale of oil originating from Iran as Tehran threatens attacks beyond Middle East

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Three weeks into a growing conflict in the Middle East, Iran warned on Friday that it might widen its retaliatory strikes to target recreational and tourist locations around the world. Meanwhile, the United States announced it was deploying additional warships and Marines to the area.
Saudi Arabia intercepted 10 drones in the east of the country, the defence ministry said on Saturday, as Iran continues striking Gulf nations. “10 drones intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region,” the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
Israel military says striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut
According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles targeting Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.–U.K. military base located in the central Indian Ocean.
Israel military says new wave of missiles fired from Iran, AFP reported.
Saudi Arabia intercepted 10 drones in the east of the country, the defence ministry said on Saturday, as Iran continues striking Gulf nations. “10 drones intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region,” the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
Amid the intensifying conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday that six Indian nationals have died, while one person remains unaccounted for in "various incidents."
At an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, stated, "Late yesterday night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national, during an attack in Riyadh on March 18." He, however, did not explain the circumstances of this death, reported PTI.
Iran's military warns 'parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations' worldwide won't be safe for enemies, AP reported.
Singapore Airlines has cancelled two of its flights between Singapore and Dubai until April 30, citing the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict, according to the advisory issued on Friday. (ANI)
US President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran three weeks into the war, but warned the Strait of Hormuz would need to be policed by other countries, AFP reported.
British authorities have detained a man and a woman who allegedly tried to gain access to a naval base in Scotland on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.
"A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing," a Police Scotland spokesperson told CNN on Friday.
The images are providing a glimpse of the toll of the Iran war, with ships ablaze in an Iranian port and destroyed buildings at an American base.
The war in Iran is exposing the world’s reliance on fragile fossil fuel routes, lending urgency to calls for hastening the shift to renewable energy.
Fighting has all but halted oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, or LNG. The disruption has jolted energy markets, pushing up prices and straining import-dependent economies. (AP)
Iran threatened recreational and tourist sites worldwide, insisted it was still building missiles and its supreme leader issued another defiant statement on Friday. The United States was deploying more warships and another 2,500 Marines three weeks into the war it launched alongside Israel. (AP)
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Friday that 20 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, and that 57 more people were wounded raising the total injured to 2,641. (AP)
British ministers have agreed to allow the U.S. military to use the U.K.’s bases in operations to prevent Iran attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported.
In a statement, No. 10 Downing Street said ministers met Friday afternoon and “confirmed that the agreement for the U.S. to use U.K. bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes U.S. defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.” (AP)
The Department of the Treasury sanctioned Friday a network of 16 individuals and entities led by what it called is Hezbollah financier and former public investment official Alaa Hassan Hamieh for diverting funds to benefit Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
The treasury said these individuals and companies — located in Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, Qatar, and Canada — have been involved in numerous economic projects and are estimated to have enabled the diversion of over $100 million since 2020. (AP)
The president said as he prepared to leave the White House that Iran “from a military standpoint, they’re finished” but they’re “clogging up” the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said it would be a “simple military maneuver” to keep the vital shipping lane open but it requires help, which he described as “ships” and “volume.”
He said “it would be nice” if the countries that rely on the strait would get involved in helping to keep it open. (AP)
US officials have announced that the Trump administration will lift sanctions on Iranian oil stranded at sea under a one-month license as the White House tries to bring down soaring oil prices. The pause applies to Iranian oil loaded on ships as of Friday and is set to end April 19. (AP)
Iran’s top military spokesperson, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide will not be safe for the country's enemies. The threat renewed concerns that Tehran may revert to using militant attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic. (AP)
Israel's military said early Saturday that its air defences were operating to intercept a new wave of missiles launched by Iran, AFP reported.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram account. (AFP)