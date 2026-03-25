US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Did US, Israel launch strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant?

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had sent a peace proposal to Iran, expressing optimism about ending nearly a month-long conflict, while Tehran announced it would allow “non-hostile” oil vessels to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz, as reported by AFP.
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The US military is preparing to deploy at least 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days as hostilities with Iran continue despite indications of a potential de-escalation.
The development, reported by AP, comes a couple of days after Donald Trump announced "very productive" talks with Iran and said that he would hold off from ordering US strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.
The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran informed it that "another projectile hit the premises" of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, without damaging the plant itself.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. (AFP)
Trump has not yet revealed who the United States is negotiating with in Tehran, saying only on Monday as he postponed a threat to attack Iran's energy sites by five days that it is a "top person."
"We're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly," Trump said, as reported by AFP.
Brent crude oil, the global market benchmark, dropped close to six percent Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran, AFP reported.
At around 0030 GMT, a barrel of Brent crude was down 5.92 percent at $98.30. Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was down 5.01 percent at $87.72. (AFP)
Ireland slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel in a bid to stem surging prices at filling stations, AFP reported.
Excise duty on diesel will fall by 20 euro cents a litre and by 15 cents a litre on petrol until the end of May, said Irish prime minister Micheal Martin.
Bangladesh raised jet fuel prices by 79 percent as costs surge in the wake of the war, AFP reported.
The order by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, the second this month, means jet fuel prices have surged by 111 percent since the start of the war. (AFP)
The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran informed it that "another projectile hit the premises" of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, without damaging the plant itself, AFP reported.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
The vote on a war powers resolution would have forced Trump to get congressional approval before carrying out any further attacks on Iran. As was the case with two previous similar proposals, it failed to advance on a 47-53 vote, AP reported.
The strikes late Tuesday also wounded dozens, the Lebanese health ministry reported.
The overall toll was three dead and 18 wounded in Nabatiyeh province; six dead and five wounded in Sidon province; and 29 wounded in Tyre province, as reported by AP.
Iran’s leadership appears to have remained relatively cohesive, despite weeks of heavy bombardment and the killing of its supreme leader and many top-ranking military figures, AP reported.
It was unclear what the intended target of the missiles was or how they had been intercepted. The Lebanese military lacks air defenses, AP reported.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said that explosions heard north of Beirut in the Keserwan district were caused by interceptor missiles, and that missiles fell in the town of Faitroun and in the mountain village of Baskinta. (AP)
Since launching the war alongside Israel on Feb. 28, Trump has given shifting and often vague objectives, and those mixed messages were on display in recent days. He has talked of degrading or destroying Iran's missile capabilities, and its ability to threaten neighbors — goals that he has some flexibility in declaring accomplished. A much tougher goal is ensuring Iran can never build a nuclear weapon, and Trump has insisted that will be part of any deal, AP reported.
Trump did not provide details about the gift—describing it as “worth a tremendous amount of money”—but confirmed it was connected to energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed the Iran war on a call with President Donald Trump, including the conflict’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s energy imports, Bloomberg reported.
“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest,” Modi said in a social media post on Tuesday.
Amid regional efforts to revive talks between the U.S. and Iran, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
“Wang called on all parties to seize every opportunity and window for peace and start peace talks as soon as possible,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, “International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–U.S. aggression on Iran. Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up.”
The Philippines is working with Washington to secure waivers and exemptions so it can obtain oil from U.S.-sanctioned countries to ensure supply, its ambassador to the United States said, as reported by Reuters.
Stocks:
Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 7:20 a.m. Tokyo time
S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.5%
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $70,402.81
Ether was little changed at $2,147.4
Commodities
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,463.51 an ounce
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.8% to $88.83 a barrel (Source: Bloomberg)
Brent crude oil, the global market benchmark, dropped close to six percent Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran, AFP reported. At around 0030 GMT, a barrel of Brent crude was down 5.92 percent at $98.30. Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was down 5.01 percent at $87.72.
The 82nd Airborne is considered the Army’s emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. It’s the latest addition of American troops after U.S. officials last week said thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships will be heading to the region, AP reported.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s office said he has been discussing the war this week with several counterparts. But Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, denied Trump's claim of direct talks, and an Iranian military spokesman declared that the fighting would go on, AP reported.
Iran has denied that any negotiations are underway, even as US President Donald Trump postponed his self-imposed deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by AP.
Iran’s control over the vital waterway has severely disrupted global shipping, driving fuel prices sharply higher and posing a significant risk to the world economy, AP reported.
Iran named a former Revolutionary Guards commander, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, as head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Larijani, who was killed last week in an Israeli strike, AFP reported.
The UAE defence ministry said that a Moroccan contractor with the Emirati military was killed in Bahrain in an Iranian attack, with Manama saying the man had been assisting the local armed forces. (AFP)
A total of 290 U.S. troops have been wounded in the Iran conflict, according to U.S. Central Command. Spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said 255 of those injured have already returned to duty, as reported by AP.
This means 35 service members remain out of action, including 10 who are still classified as seriously wounded.
The latest figure marks an increase of 90 since the previous update on March 16. At that time, 20 troops were reported too injured to resume their duties, AP reported.
The United States is planning to send some 3,000 soldiers from its elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East to support operations against Iran, US media reported. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump said he was upbeat about a negotiated deal with Iran after its surviving leadership gave him a "very big present" related to the Strait of Hormuz, "worth a tremendous amount of money".
The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran had informed it that "another projectile hit the premises" of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, without damaging it, as reported by AFP.
Israel's military warned late Tuesday that Iran had fired missiles towards the country and that anti-missile defences were active, following a day of more than a dozen missile alerts, AFP reported.
Shortly after, sirens sounded in Jerusalem and a blast was heard in the city, while a loud explosion was also heard in the skies over the West Bank city of Jericho. (AFP)
"It's what we really have, regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with that created all those problems," Trump said, adding, "They are going to make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present. And the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," the US President said. "I am not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize. And they gave it to us," he said.
Iran has said "non-hostile vessels" can transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement released to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). (AFP)