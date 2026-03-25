US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Did US, Israel launch strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant?

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Trump says Iran gave US a ‘present’

"It's what we really have, regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with that created all those problems," Trump said, adding, "They are going to make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present. And the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," the US President said. "I am not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize. And they gave it to us," he said.