'Would be a mistake,' says US as Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu sets date to carry out Rafah invasion
Netanyahu said victory against the Hamas requires entry into Rafah. ‘…the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date’
Amid repeated attempts from the international community, including its closest ally United States, to oppress Israel's Rafah invasion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘pledged’ the “elimination of the terrorist" from the southern Gaza city, saying that he has set a date for it.