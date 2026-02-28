US-Iran Clash News LIVE: US at 'war' with Iran? Trump says ‘major combat' ops on as US launches 'Operation Epic Fury'

US Iran News LIVE: The Middle East woke up to a sharp escalation in tensions on Saturday following joint US-Israel strike on Tehran – that was reportedly carried out near areas linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Israel first announced the strikes, with US President Donald Trump later confirming Washington’s role and warning that bombs would be “dropped everywhere.” Stay tuned to Livemint for all the latest updates

A nationwide alert has been sounded in Israel amid retaliatory strikes from Iran, with multiple Iranian missiles reportedly intercepted. Airspace across Iran, Israel, and Iraq has been shut, prompting widespread flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, reports indicate disruptions to mobile networks and internet services in parts of Tehran. In Israel, schools and workplaces have either been shut or shifted to remote operations as the situation remains volatile.