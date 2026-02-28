Subscribe

US-Iran Clash News LIVE: US at 'war' with Iran? Trump says ‘major combat' ops on as US launches 'Operation Epic Fury'

Iran-US Tensions Live: Amid escalating tensions, the US has joined Israel in a massive ‘preemptive strike’ called Op ‘Epic Fury’ against Iranian military and nuclear assets. Stay tuned to our live coverage for latest updates on how Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded, the brewing clash, more

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Feb 2026, 03:42:35 PM IST
Smoke in the sky over Jerusalem, after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke in the sky over Jerusalem, after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (REUTERS)

US Iran News LIVE: The Middle East woke up to a sharp escalation in tensions on Saturday following joint US-Israel strike on Tehran – that was reportedly carried out near areas linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Israel first announced the strikes, with US President Donald Trump later confirming Washington’s role and warning that bombs would be “dropped everywhere.” Stay tuned to Livemint for all the latest updates

A nationwide alert has been sounded in Israel amid retaliatory strikes from Iran, with multiple Iranian missiles reportedly intercepted. Airspace across Iran, Israel, and Iraq has been shut, prompting widespread flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, reports indicate disruptions to mobile networks and internet services in parts of Tehran. In Israel, schools and workplaces have either been shut or shifted to remote operations as the situation remains volatile.

Follow updates here:
US Iran News LIVE: President Donald Trump expected to give address on Saturday morning

President Donald Trump is expected to give an address on Saturday morning as the US carries out strikes in Iran, Axios reported, citing a US official.

US Iran News LIVE: What is Operation ‘Epic Fury’?

The US Department of Defense announced the launch of Operation Epic Fury targeting Iranian military sites, but has not provided details on the same. Hours after the US launched a "major combat' operation against Iranian military installations, US defense officials announced the name of the operation in a social media post that included an American flag emoji. Read here

US Iran News LIVE: Loud bang heard in Dubai

Amid the clashes, a loud bang was also heard in Dubai, mentioned a report by Reuters.

US Iran News LIVE: US State Department issues advisory for US citizens in Iran

The US State Department issued an advisory for US citizens in Iran, stating that they should shelter in place “until further notice” due to ongoing military operations

US Iran News LIVE: What did Trump say?

Donald Trump announced that the US has started "major combat operations" in Iran accusing the Iranian regime of waging an "unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States". The POTUS made these comments in a video posted on Truth Social

US Iran News LIVE: Explosions reported in Bahrain capital

Explosions have been reported in Bahrain capital – which is home to US Navy 5th Fleet. It came after the Bahraini interior ministry said in a series of alerts on X that emergency sirens had been sounded. It also urged residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

