US-Israel ties strained amid clash with Iran, G7 officials say Washington knew…

The US-Israel partnership was tested this week as Israel 'attacked' Iran in response to a rocket and drone barrage. Washington had refused to participate but reportedly received "last minute" information from Israel about the strike on Friday. Earlier reports had indicated that Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his country's pre-planned response following a call from President Joe Biden. The strike appears to be the latest in a string of instances where Tel Aviv has ignored its close ally.

The US told the Group of Seven on Friday that it had been “informed at the last minute" about the drones launched by Israel.

"But there was no sharing of the attack by the US. It was a mere information," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani quoted officials from the other country as explaining.

