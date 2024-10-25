US, Israel to join new talks for short-term Gaza cease-fire
Summer Said , Alexander Ward , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 06:13 PM IST
- Officials are planning to meet for the talks this weekend, as the region braces for a possible Israeli retaliation against Iran.
U.S., Arab and Israeli officials are planning to meet this weekend in Qatar to renew talks over a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, with mediators proposing a short-term pause in fighting that could build toward a permanent agreement.
