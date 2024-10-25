US, Israel to join new talks for short-term Gaza cease-fire

On Friday, an airstrike attributed to Israel hit a building in the Lebanese city of Hasbaya, about 5 miles from the Israeli border, killing three journalists. Two of the reporters worked for Al Mayadeen and the third for Al-Manar, two television stations regarded as pro-Hezbollah. The strike hit a guesthouse with more than a dozen other journalists from a range of media outlets who had marked the roofs of their cars parked outside with “press" to be seen from above, according to photos from the scene. The Israeli military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.